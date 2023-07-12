IBS Global Consulting’s Managing Director Attends the World Export Development Forum in Mongolia
Tonya McNeal-Weary attended the World Export Development Forum 2023 to join crucial discussions on the role of trade in inclusive and sustainable development.
By leveraging digitalization, we can fully tap into the potential of trade and exports.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonya McNeal-Weary, Managing Director and Founder of IBS Global Consulting, a Michigan-based global consultancy focused on helping SMEs and government entities build trade linkages in international markets, attended the World Export Development Forum on June 26-29, 2023, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
— Tonya McNeal-Weary
The World Export Development Forum (WEDF) is the annual flagship event of the International Trade Centre. Hosted by the Government of Mongolia in partnership with United Nations Mongolia, this year’s event attracted more than 600 participants from 70 countries, including high-ranking government officials, policymakers, senior officials of international organizations, and representatives of private businesses.
This year’s event focused on bringing public and private sector leaders together to discuss the challenges Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) face and the opportunities for growing business through green and inclusive trade.
In addition to attending the Forum, McNeal-Weary held high-level meetings with the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI) Legal Policy Council, MNCCI’s Head of the Foreign Relations and Cooperation Department, the UN Resident Coordinator at United Nations Mongolia, and the Director of Communications at the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Mongolia.
During a press interview with MONTSAME News Agency, McNeal-Weary talked about the challenges facing the private sector and women-owned businesses and how government can play a crucial role in integrating SMEs and women-owned businesses into regional and global value chains. McNeal-Weary also spoke on the importance of small business owners having an active voice in these crucial conversations.
“Mongolia is still a relatively untapped market, with limitless opportunities for growth and development, and private sector development, especially among women entrepreneurs, is key to Mongolia’s path towards economic diversification,” said McNeal-Weary.
“As a woman-owned business, IBS Global Consulting understands the unique challenges women-owned businesses face and is committed to boosting the competitiveness of women-owned businesses globally through training, capacity building, and export strategy development,” McNeal-Weary added.
McNeal-Weary also met with multiple industry participants and thought leaders to discuss the needs of small businesses and solutions to enhance market access by reducing some of the barriers faced by SMEs that want to enter global markets.
As the Managing Director of IBS Global Consulting, McNeal-Weary manages the day-to-day global operations and an international team of consultants spanning four continents to deliver international expansion projects for various clients across diverse industry verticals. She frequently speaks on international trade and business-related matters in the United States and abroad.
McNeal-Weary attended the Forum to develop new business relationships across East Asia and open new market opportunities for the company’s global clients. IBS Global Consulting has a presence in Asia, Europe, and Africa through its international network of consultants.
IBS Global Consulting will have expert business consultants in the United States and on the ground in Mongolia to assist companies looking to export their services to the United States and other international markets.
About IBS Global Consulting
IBS Global Consulting, Inc. is an international business consulting firm that provides advisory services and technical support to help SMEs and government entities build trade linkages in target markets. Primary services include market research and analysis, feasibility studies, economic development and trade, market entry strategy, business facilitation, capacity building, and export readiness programs for SMEs, including planning, training, and strategy implementation.
More information about the company is available at www.ibsglobalconsulting.com.
