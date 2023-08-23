IBS Global Consulting Announces Certified Trade Mission to Hong Kong in Conjunction with the 24th Hong Kong Forum
EINPresswire.com/ -- IBS Global Consulting, a Detroit-based international business consulting firm, announced that IBS Global Consulting, with the support of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the U.S. Commercial Service in Hong Kong, is organizing a U.S. Department of Commerce Certified Trade Mission to Hong Kong on December 4-8, 2023, in conjunction with the 24th Hong Kong Forum.
The Hong Kong Forum is the annual flagship event of the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide. The two-day Forum provides business executives with the latest insights and information on doing business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Key experts will share the latest economic development of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the economic outlook of Mainland China with a focus on innovation and sustainability.
In addition to attending the Hong Kong Forum, delegates can participate in concurrent side events, including HKTDC Entrepreneur Day, Start-up Express International, Business of IP Asia Forum, and a Side Trip to Shenzhen. These events offer numerous opportunities to engage in seminars, workshops, start-up pitch sessions, visits to leading enterprises, and more!
Mission participants will attend private, high-level meetings, including market briefings, business roundtables, and optional consultations, with government officials, leading business organizations, and business experts to learn first-hand about business opportunities in Hong Kong.
The trade mission aims to help U.S. companies increase exports by exploring new market opportunities and expanding brand visibility abroad. Qualified companies may request Gold Key Service matchmaking meetings organized by the U.S. Commercial Service in Hong Kong during the Mission.
Tonya McNeal-Weary, IBS Global Consulting's Managing Director, will lead the delegation of U.S. companies representing a variety of industry sectors, including Construction Tech, Proptech, Emerging Technology and Innovation, ICT and Digitalization, Healthcare, and Financial Services.
"I'm excited to embark on this mission to open doors to trade opportunities for American companies looking to do business in Hong Kong and expand their market reach in Asia," said Tonya McNeal-Weary, Managing Director of IBS Global Consulting.
"Hong Kong is open for business, and the Certified Trade Mission to Hong Kong presents a unique opportunity for U.S. companies to meet and connect with high-quality contacts from Hong Kong and Mainland China and explore collaborative ventures with potential business partners," McNeal-Weary said.
A maximum of 20 companies, including five start-ups, will be selected to participate in the Mission. Applications for businesses to join the delegation are now open. The application deadline is September 30, 2023.
For more information, visit www.ibsglobalconsulting.com or call (313) 647-8983 Ext. 721.
About IBS Global Consulting
IBS Global Consulting, Inc., is an international business consulting firm that provides advisory services and technical support to help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and government entities build trade linkages in target markets. IBS Global Consulting delivers international expansion projects for various clients across diverse industry verticals through its international team of consultants spanning four continents, including North America, Asia, Europe, and Africa.
About Hong Kong Trade Development Council
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist, and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organizes international exhibitions, conferences, and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Hong Kong and international markets.
IBS Global Consulting, Inc.
+1 313-647-8983
media@ibsglobalconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn