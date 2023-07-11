Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Blake Weltmann, Vice President of Institutional Sales
We are very pleased that Blake Weltmann has joined the Spartan team. Blake’s extensive knowledge, strong connections, along with proven success, position him as an ideal addition to our Firm”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blake Weltmann has joined Spartan Capital Securities, LLC. As Vice President of Institutional Sales. Prior to joining Spartan Capital Securities, Mr. Weltmann worked at The Benchmark Company where he focused on institutional investor coverage as it relates to all forms of equity and structured equity offerings. Prior to that, Blake worked on the Institutional Sales desk at EF Hutton, with a concentration on small cap growth companies across all sectors. During his tenure at EF Hutton, Blake focused on the placement effort for the firm’s Capital Markets Offerings including but not limited to, IPOs, Follow-Ons, Registered Directs, PIPEs, SPACs, and Debt Financings. Mr. Weltmann started his career in the Financial Industry at UBS within their Wealth Management division, where he specialized in Managed Product Solutions.
— Founder and CEO, John Lowry
Additionally, Blake holds FINRA Series 7, and Series 63 licenses and has a B.S. in Real Estate-Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.
Spartan Capital Securities’ Founder and CEO, John Lowry commented: “We are very pleased that Blake Weltmann has joined the Spartan team. Blake’s extensive knowledge, strong connections, along with proven success, position him as an ideal addition to our Firm, as we continue to evolve and grow.”
About Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS): Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals and institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy and investment acumen have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. Spartan Capital’s experienced investment professionals provide highly customized personal service, tailoring an asset allocation program to enable each client to meet their financial goals. Spartan Capital also offers advisory and insurance services through its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management, LLC and Spartan Capital Insurance Services, LLC.
