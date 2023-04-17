Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Joe Giamichael, Chief Strategy Officer

Spartan Capital Securities Hires Joe Giamichael, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investment Banking
We are very pleased that Mr. Giamichael has joined the Spartan team. Joe’s extensive knowledge, strong connections, along with proven industry leadership position him as an ideal addition to our Firm”
— Founder and CEO, John Lowry
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Giamichael has nearly 25 years of capital markets experience, spanning equity research, principal investing and investment banking. The first half of his career was spent as a publishing analyst and Director of Research, during which he directly published on companies across several industries and oversaw senior analysts publishing on several hundred companies. Following this, he managed a structured equity investment group, focused primarily on pre-IPO bridge investments, as well as restructurings and recapitalization fundings for existing public companies. In this capacity he served as the lead investor, and often corporate advisor, in transactions where he took hundreds of companies through the go-public process. Upon returning to investment banking, he has continued to focus on bridge financings, IPOs, up-listings and secondary offerings, for emerging growth companies.
In joining Spartan Capital Securities, LLC as the Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investment Banking, he will look to build organically upon the existing investment banking practice, while simultaneously seeking numerous merger and acquisition opportunities, (M&A), by which Spartan will look to vastly expand their product offering and distribution capabilities.
Spartan Capital Securities’ Founder and CEO, John Lowry commented: “We are very pleased that Mr. Giamichael has joined the Spartan team. Joe’s extensive knowledge, strong connections, along with proven industry leadership, position him as an ideal addition to our Firm and Investment Banking Department, as we continue to evolve and grow in part by strategically acquiring other broker-dealers and wealth managers.”
About Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS): Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals and institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy and investment acumen have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. Spartan Capital’s experienced investment professionals provide highly customized personal service, tailoring an asset allocation program to enable each client to meet their financial goals. Spartan Capital also offers advisory and insurance services through its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management, LLC and Spartan Capital Insurance Services, LLC.
