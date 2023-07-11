Karger Publishers Partners with ChronosHub
Mutual Collaboration Simplifies Workflows to Manage Transformative Agreements (TF) and Open Access (OA) Publishing in One PlaceBASEL, SWITZERLAND, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Karger Publishers is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with ChronosHub, a platform offering a 360-degree approach to Open Access (OA) Management. This new collaboration benefits Karger’s institutional customers by fostering effective compliance and license management, improved handling of article processing charges and other related costs, billing, and collection, as well as data management and reporting.
This cooperation signals Karger’s ongoing commitment to the Open Science movement by supporting users’ ability to see an overview of all details involving publishing agreements and their associated costs in a single place. Karger and ChronosHub entered their initial partnership in 2021.
“We are passionate about helping organizations manage their Transformative Agreements by offering different OA publishing models for the utmost flexibility,” says Daniel Ebneter, CEO at Karger. “Through its offerings, ChronosHub is helping us drive the Open Science movement forward much further.”
As the name suggests, ChronosHub is a center point that saves researchers and authors time by guiding authors through the different publishing options, making funding policies and institutional agreements transparent and allowing easy author agreement completion. Through a collaborative approach, ChronosHub streamlines the workflow for institutions, publishers and funders for effective article processing charge management, OA agreement monitoring, funding policy compliance, repository deposits, and OA reporting.
“We are delighted to have Karger Publishers join the ChronosHub platform. Our collaboration is built on the shared vision of enhancing the entire publishing workflow and taking the author experience to the next level. Together, we’re committed to pushing boundaries and taking risks in an industry where few dare to venture”, Christian Grubak, Founder & Co-CEO, ChronosHub.
About Karger Publishers
Karger Publishers is a worldwide publisher of scientific and medical content based in Basel, Switzerland. It is independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman and Publisher Gabriella Karger. Connecting and advancing health sciences since 1890, Karger has been continuously evolving, keeping pace with the current developments and shifts in research and publishing. The publishing house is dedicated to serving the information needs of the scientific community, clinicians, and patients with publications of high-quality content and services in health sciences. Karger Publishers has 230 employees and is present in 15 countries around the globe.
For more information, please visit karger.com
Christine Hohlbaum
Hohlbaum PR & Social Media
+49 1 778638661
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
The Karger brand at one glance