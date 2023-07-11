Snapchain 2.0: Small, Compact, and Cost-Effective Energy Supply System
The new igus e-chain cable carrier made entirely of recyclate can be installed in seconds and guides cables reliablySTAMFORD, CT., UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- igus®, the Germany-based manufacturer of motion plastics and moving cable management systems, has introduced snapchain 2.0, a specially designed system for low-stress and flat cable packages. The cable management system consists of just one side link, to which cables can be fixed with cable tie wraps. It is made entirely of recyclate, so it is a sustainable solution.
In devices such as cash registers, drawer systems, office furniture, and gaming machines, there's often limited space to ensure a reliable energy supply via cables. To solve this issue, igus developed the snapchain 20 years ago. This snapchain is a simple side link structure where cables are attached and guided at a specific bend radius. It is designed to fit into the smallest spaces and has proven effective in thousands of global applications. Recently, igus has further improved the design of the snapchain.
"We would like to give our customers even more flexibility in chain harnessing. This is why we changed the design so that the cables can now be easily fixed with standard cable ties," explains Kira Weller, Product Manager for e-chains at igus.
The cable tie wrap is simply inserted into the side link, routed around the cable package, and closed. Another unique feature of the snapchain 2.0 is that its standard version is made of the igumid® CG recycled material.
From old to new
The igumid CG material comes entirely from recycled cable carriers. As part of the chainge recycling program, igus has been taking back used energy chains, regardless of manufacturer, since 2019. The material is then sorted according to type, cleaned, and returned to new quality in a single process. The material then becomes igumid CG, which has been used successfully in the E2.1 cradle-chain cable carrier series since the spring of 2022.
Numerous test series in the 3,800-square-meter in-house laboratory at the igus location in Cologne have confirmed its tensile force and breaking moment. The e-chains® from recycled material make a valuable contribution to resource conservation, promoting the circular economy. According to the Environment Product Declaration, this sustainable raw material cycle reduces CO2 by 28 percent.
"The snapchain 2.0 is a cost-effective all-around package. It provides our customers with a product that is reliable, sustainable, and quick to assemble. It is the second chain series, the standard version we make from recycled material. At the end of its life, the cable carrier can be entirely recycled," says Weller.
Learn more about the snapchain 2.0 at: https://www.igus.com/info/snapchain-2-0
The snapchain 2.0 is an affordable and easy-to-install energy supply system designed for cables that don't experience heavy stress. It's also entirely constructed from recycled materials, making it an eco-friendly solution. (Source: igus)
