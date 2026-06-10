Person Centred Software Acquires Camascope to Help Reduce Millions of Medication Errors in UK Social Care

GUILDFORD / LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ● Person Centred Software (PCS) acquires Camascope, connecting best-in-class digital solutions to the UK's largest structured social care dataset to make medication management safer and smarter● Kehan Zhou, previously CEO of Camascope, appointed Group CEO of PCS GroupPCS has acquired Camascope in a deal that brings together best-in-class medication management and digital care solutions; connecting medication data to the full picture of a person's care. This helps providers deliver safer, smarter and more connected medication management across UK social care.Medication management is one of the most critical and riskiest workflows in social care. The CQC has cited research estimating that 237 million medication errors occur in England every year across health and adult social care. Missed doses and incorrect administration put people at risk and add pressure to already-stretched care providers.Medication intelligence for safer, more connected careBy joining a person's medication administration record to the rest of their care notes such as hydration, falls and activities, care medication can be understood in the full context of a person's care. That's the difference Camascope and PCS will make together: medication understood in the full context of a person's care so teams can spend less time piecing systems together and more time caring for people.As social care continues to digitise, Person Centred Software is ushering in a new stage of care intelligence: using data from the care record to give providers insight, benchmarking and evidence they can act on. Now, by connecting Camascope's medication data to the wider care record, PCS extends this into medication intelligence, moving beyond a record of administration towards smarter insights that guide safer, more connected care.The teams at Camascope and PCS are united by a shared commitment to care providers across the UK: safer and smarter care. Together, they will continue to invest in reliable technology, better service and practical innovation that makes a meaningful difference to care teams, providers and the people they support.A new CEO with a track record in data, AI and careKehan Zhou has been appointed Group CEO of PCS, Camascope and Clearcare.Born in a village in Inner Mongolia with no paved roads, Kehan taught himself English from TV and podcasts, applied to 40 US universities and won two full scholarships. His career since has taken him from building a computer vision technology company in the US to Group CEO of the PCS Group, which includes ClearCare, specialists in children's care software.Having built and scaled AI and data businesses, Kehan joined Camascope as CEO in 2023. Under his leadership the company grew from supporting around 14,000 care residents to more than 85,000 and was ranked 248th in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list of Europe's fastest-growing companies in 2026.Kehan believes those building technology must stay close to the people who use it. To understand the realities facing care providers, he has spent time living as a care home resident and has worked night shifts alongside the teams who rely on the software day in, day out. Kehan’s user-first philosophy, grounded in his expertise in AI, data, and social care, is what will shape PCS's next chapter: becoming a connected care intelligence platform that brings stronger data, analytics and AI across social care.Kehan said: "It is a privilege to work alongside so many compassionate, mission-driven colleagues across PCS, Camascope and Clearcare. Together we have an opportunity to build exceptional technology that makes a meaningful difference to care providers, the people they support and their families. I remain deeply committed to staying close to the people we serve, whose dedication, resilience and humanity inspire our work every day."The market opportunityThe UK has 465,000 registered care home beds and demand is rising faster than the workforce can grow to meet it. With demand outpacing the workforce, the opportunity lies in making better use of what the sector already has: its data. Yet that data has historically sat in silos, with medication managed separately from the wider care record, so it can't give carers time back or help them act sooner. PCS is building the connected infrastructure that changes that: a care operating system bringing together care delivery, medication management, staffing and training, and resident and family experience in one platform.What comes nextUK social care is facing a generational challenge. Demand for care is rising faster than the workforce available to deliver it, while the value of what care teams deliver is too often under-recognised or misunderstood: by families weighing care options, by local authorities setting fees, and by the wider health system that depends on social care to function effectively.PCS believes the answer isn't simply more software that doesn't talk to each other. The sector needs technology that works as one. This means connected data, meaningful external benchmarks and clear evidence of the quality and value of care, so the focus stays where it belongs: on the person receiving care.ENDSPerson Centred Software provides care management and intelligence software to over 8,000 care homes across the UK, supporting more than 300,000 residents. Its solutions span care delivery, medication management, staffing management, and resident and family experience — with care and medication management at the core of what providers rely on today. PCS's vision is to bring these together into a single care operating system, with care intelligence at its heart. That care intelligence is IQ, PCS's newest solution, which draws on the UK's largest structured social care dataset (more than 21 billion structured care notes captured at the point of care over 13 years) to help providers benchmark quality, anticipate emerging needs and evidence the care they deliver.Camascope is a UK HealthTech innovator, trusted supplier and strategic partner to care providers, transforming medication safety in social care. Camascope’s digital medication management ecosystem, including its eMAR platform, supports social care workers and puts residents first, enabling safer, faster and more compliant medication administration. Camascope connects care providers, pharmacies and GPs, replacing paper-based processes with a digital trail that supports CQC compliance and reduces administrative burden. Every month the platform helps care staff administer over 28 million doses of medication to more than 85,000 social care residents in the UK.Clearcare is the leading provider of software for children’s residential social care in the UK, serving over 1,100 customers across children’s homes, supported accommodation and semi-independent living settings. Its platform brings together case management, regulatory reporting, staff and rota management and outcomes tracking in a single system, with built-in tools including the Outcomes Star™, to help providers evidence young people's progress and demonstrate compliance. Clearcare became part of the PCS Group in December 2025, broadening the group's reach across the full spectrum of social care, from children's services through to adult and elderly care.Key facts● Announcement: Person Centred Software (PCS) has acquired Camascope, a UK medication management software provider. Announced 10 June 2026.● What it brings together: Camascope's medication management platform and data, connected to PCS's wider care record, across UK social care.● Leadership: Kehan Zhou is Group CEO of Person Centred Software, Camascope and ClearCare. Kehan Zhou joined Camascope as CEO in 2023.● Chairman: Jeff Surges (Partner, Brighton Park Capital) is Chairman of Person Centred Software.● PCS scale: Person Centred Software provides care software to more than 8,000 care homes in the UK, supporting over 300,000 residents.● PCS dataset: Person Centred Software holds more than 21 billion structured care notes, captured at the point of care over 13 years — the UK's largest structured social care dataset.● PCS care intelligence platform: IQ is PCS's care intelligence platform, used to benchmark quality, anticipate emerging needs and evidence care delivery.● Camascope scale: Camascope's platform supports the administration of over 28 million medication doses per month to more than 85,000 social care residents in the UK.● Camascope function: Camascope's eMAR (electronic medication administration record) platform connects care providers, pharmacies and GPs, replacing paper-based medication processes.● Camascope growth: Camascope grew from supporting around 14,000 to more than 85,000 care residents in three years and ranked 248th in the Financial Times FT 1000 list of Europe's fastest-growing companies in 2026.● Clearcare: Clearcare is a provider of children's social care software in the UK and became part of the Person Centred Software group in December 2025.● The problem being addressed: The CQC has cited research estimating that 237 million medication errors occur in England each year, across health and adult social care.● Sector: All activity relates to UK social care.Social: LinkedInPerson Centred Software ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/person-centred-software/ Camascope ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/camascope/ Clearcare ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearcare-solutions/ Media contact

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