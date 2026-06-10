AMA and Epsilon Study Finds Identity Resolution Improves Personalization, Reach and Marketing Effectiveness

New report explores how connected identity helps drive stronger business outcomes

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) and Epsilon released new research today exploring a growing gap between how effective marketers believe they are, and how performance holds up as audience, personalization and measurement demands increase. The report, The Identity Gap: How marketers perceive success and where performance breaks down, examines how marketers are using identity resolution and highlights clear differences between organizations that do and do not use it. Based on a survey of 203 U.S. business-to-consumer marketers, the research outlines key considerations for strengthening the data and technology foundations needed to support long-term marketing performance.Key findings from the report include:• 53% of marketers rate the overall effectiveness of their marketing as very or extremely effective.• 64% of marketers using identity resolution say they are very or extremely effective at reaching individual prospects, compared to 31% of marketers not using identity resolution.• 68% of marketers using identity resolution say they can very or extremely effectively deliver personalized campaigns, compared to 39% of marketers not using identity resolution.“The findings in this study reinforce a growing reality across the industry: marketers cannot deliver consistent personalization, measurement or audience reach without a strong identity foundation,” said Rachel Cascisa, VP, Platform Adoption, Epsilon. “Many organizations believe they are operating effectively today, but fragmented data and disconnected systems continue to limit their ability to maintain a consistent understanding of consumers across channels. As expectations around accountability and customer experience continue to rise, marketers need more unified, persistent and actionable customer views to drive stronger business outcomes.”Identity resolution emerged as a key differentiator in the research. By connecting data across devices, channels and touchpoints, marketers can build a more complete and persistent view of consumers, helping improve audience reach, personalization and measurement across environments.Additional findings from the report show:• Marketers using identity resolution report significantly greater confidence in audience reach, personalization and campaign effectiveness.• Fragmented systems and disconnected data continue to limit marketers’ ability to operationalize customer understanding at scale.• Many organizations are seeing value from identity resolution, but adoption and deployment remain uneven across marketing environments.• 41% of identity users say they are not using their identity resolution solution to its full potential.“Marketers are swimming in data, but it’s not always easy to understand attribution or what’s working when that data is fragmented across platforms. The goal of this new research is to help marketers understand how to better leverage their data to connect with customers across channels and measure effectiveness,” said Bennie F. Johnson, CEO of the AMA.Want to learn more? Visit the Epsilon Insights page to view the research summary or download the full report.Methodology: The American Marketing Association, in partnership with Epsilon, conducted an online survey of 203 U.S. business-to-consumer marketers at organizations with more than 500 employees, all at manager level or above. The survey ran in April 2026.###About EpsilonEpsilon is a global leader in data and identity with deep expertise in digital media, clean rooms, customer data platforms, loyalty and marketing services. Positioned at the center of Publicis Groupe, Epsilon helps brands deliver personalized experiences at scale and build lasting customer relationships by unlocking the full potential of data and identity. Epsilon operates in 30+ countries across EMEA, the Americas and APAC with more than 8,000 employees. For more information, visit www.epsilon.com About the American Marketing Association (AMA)As the leading global professional marketing association, the AMA ( https://www.ama.org/ ) is the essential community for marketers. From students and practitioners to executives and academics, we aim to elevate the profession, deepen knowledge, and make a lasting impact. The AMA is home to five premier scholarly journals including: Journal of Marketing ( https://www.ama.org/journal-of-marketing/ ), Journal of Marketing Research ( https://www.ama.org/journal-of-marketing-research/ ), Journal of Public Policy and Marketing ( https://www.ama.org/journal-of-public-policy-marketing/ ), Journal of International Marketing ( https://www.ama.org/journal-of-international-marketing/ ), and Journal of Interactive Marketing ( https://www.ama.org/journal-of-interactive-marketing/ ). Our industry-leading training events and conferences define future forward practices, while our professional development and PCMprofessional certification ( https://www.ama.org/certifications/ ) advance knowledge. With almost 70 chapters and a presence on 350 college campuses across North America, the AMA fosters a vibrant community of marketers.The association's philanthropic arm, the AMA’s Foundation ( https://www.ama.org/about-ama-foundation/ ), is inspiring a more diverse industry and ensuring marketing research impacts public good. The AMA Foundation strengthens and elevates the marketing profession by advancing knowledge, building a global community of marketing leaders, and supporting marketing initiatives that drive innovation and societal impact.AMA views marketing as the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large. You can learn more about AMA’s learning programs and certifications, conferences and events, and scholarly journals at AMA.org ( https://www.ama.org/ ).

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