Gupshup.io Positioned as a Major Player in the 2023 IDC MarketScape for Communications Platform as a Service
IDC’s validation has come at a time when we are bolstering our efforts in Generative AI, offering enterprises personalized, human-like chatbots, but with business controls and guardrails”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gupshup.io, the world’s leading Conversational Engagement Platform, today announced that it has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US50607923, May 2023).
— Gaurav Kachhawa, Chief Product Officer, Gupshup.
The report assesses vendors based on their product capabilities, company strengths, and alignment with future customer needs and features over 20 global vendors in the CPaaS space across geographic and strategic spectrum.
“We are delighted to be recognized as a Major Player in the 2023 IDC MarketScape for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). As CPaaS evolves, it is incorporating more value-added layers of Generative AI-powered conversational automation and customer journey orchestration across advertising, marketing, commerce, and support functions. We are committed to our core mission of delivering personalized, two-way conversations at scale, which helps our clients achieve their business goals ”, said Gaurav Kachhawa, Chief Product Officer at Gupshup.io.
Businesses across verticals leverage Gupshup’s products to automate and augment a range of use cases including lead generation and qualification, gamification, product discovery, KYC, loan decisioning, appointment bookings and customer service. In addition to SMS and voice, a broad range of OTT messaging channels including WhatsApp, Instagram, Google RCS and Business Messaging are available to brands to automate their marketing, commerce and support use cases.
Further, through innovative new offerings such as Generative AI powered bots and Click to Chat Ads, brands maximize customer lifetime value, improve operational efficiencies and build their first-party database. Gupshup’s Generative AI based bot builder is now live with clients across verticals with a 94% containment rate.
“IDC’s validation has come at a time when we are bolstering our efforts in Generative AI, offering enterprises personalized, human-like chatbots, but with business controls and guardrails. By combining two-way conversations with the power of Generative AI, we are truly in the conversation-first era.”, added Kachhawa.
Gupshup.io’s strategic acquisitions over the last two years have strengthened the company’s industry domain focused approach with a library of pre-built models, templates and micro-journeys. With the foundation of robust CPaaS APIs and tools such as no-code Bot Studio, Agent Assist and Campaign Manager, layered with Conversational AI, it aims to democratize communications through the use of chatbots.
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About Gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading conversational engagement platform for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue while saving costs. Citibank, AkzoNobel, Khan Academy, Unilever, MPL, Netflix, Flipkart, and Ola are a few of its leading clients. With a single messaging API for 30+ channels across voice, text, and chat, the conversational engagement platform powers over 10 billion messages per month. Valued at $1.4 bn, the company has marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Fidelity Management and Research Co. LLC, and others on its cap table. For more details, please visit: www.gupshup.io
