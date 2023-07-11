Stage Closes Fund II to Provide Alternative Path to VC Funding for Early-Stage Companies
Stage, a majority female-led private equity group, announces the closing of Fund II, providing alternative paths to Early-Stage Startups.DENVER, CO, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stage, a majority female-led private equity group, today announced the closing of its Fund II, bolstering its mission to provide alternative paths to early-stage startups and founders. Stage is led by General Partners Krista Morgan and Ingrid Alongi, alongside founder Dan Frydenlund. The capital from this new fund has already been deployed in multiple acquisitions including GreatHorn, GetSwift, and StrongArm Technologies.
“This second fund was made possible by the continued support of our LPs. Their belief in our strategy is more important now than ever, particularly given the current state of venture capital and the growing need for an alternative path,” said Krista Morgan, GP. “Our first fund includes several successful companies, and we’re excited about the potential we see in our Fund II acquisitions. The primary focus for this second fund is to acquire B2B SaaS and tech-enabled services companies seeking an alternative equity partner.”
Stage has a proven track record of working with startups and founders to provide an alternative path post-Series A, and over the last 13 years has helped more than 20 companies achieve growth and success.
“Over the last few quarters, we have seen a new pattern of needs from startups and founders as the economic landscape continues to shift. Our approach allows operators to recapitalize their businesses and redirect financial efforts more strategically, with hopes for a more profitable future,” stated founder and GP, Dan Frydenlund.
Stage’s alternative investment and business strategy integrates venture capital, private equity in addition to venture studio model best practices which allows the acquired companies to restructure their debt with a clean slate. This provides unmatched value to the LPs, founders, lenders and VCs looking for a path forward.
“I’ve spent over 20 years in the technology industry and have had firsthand experience of the challenges that founders encounter,” Ingrid Alongi, GP noted. “We know how to grow technology companies. The team at Stage is comprised of entrepreneurs, and we are uniquely qualified to provide guidance to those that partner with us.”
To learn more about Stage, its founders and portfolio companies, please visit https://stagefund.com/.
About Stage Fund
Stage Fund, founded in 2009, is a majority female-led private equity fund focused on acquiring controlling interest in companies undergoing a change in capital structure, strategy, operations, or growth. Stage offers early-stage, small and medium-sized enterprises both the capital and management expertise to rethink their approach to growth. Visit www.stagefund.com for additional information.
