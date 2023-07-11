Umrah season starts for Saudi citizens, residents, & GCC countries
The Umrah pilgrimage season starts directly after the Ministry announced the success of the Hajj seasonMECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Tuesday green lit the new Umrah pilgrimage season by issuing the necessary permits via both Nusuk and Tawakkalna applications, for the benefit of citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC).
The Umrah pilgrimage season starts directly after the Ministry announced the success of the Hajj season, a step that was confidently taken to enable more Muslims to perform Umrah rituals within a heightened quality of services provided to Muslim devotees, which eventually fulfills the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.
With the Ministry launching the Nusuk platform, it was clear that Saudi Arabia’s main Hajj authority was sincere when it declared its responsibility to serve its guests in line with the best standards by enabling them to issue the necessary permits to perform the Umrah rituals and to visit the Prophet's Mosque in Medinah.
The Ministry also took up the challenge of coordinating with the concerned authorities to ensure not to surpass the capacity at the holy sites and thus ensuring a comfortable, safe, and spiritual atmosphere, without violating the regulatory controls arising from the integration with Tawakkalna application, which monitors the health status of the applicants.
