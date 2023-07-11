Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,638 in the last 365 days.

Umrah season starts for Saudi citizens, residents, & GCC countries

Muslim pilgrims perform umrah

The Umrah pilgrimage season starts directly after the Ministry announced the success of the Hajj season

MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Tuesday green lit the new Umrah pilgrimage season by issuing the necessary permits via both Nusuk and Tawakkalna applications, for the benefit of citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC).

The Umrah pilgrimage season starts directly after the Ministry announced the success of the Hajj season, a step that was confidently taken to enable more Muslims to perform Umrah rituals within a heightened quality of services provided to Muslim devotees, which eventually fulfills the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

With the Ministry launching the Nusuk platform, it was clear that Saudi Arabia’s main Hajj authority was sincere when it declared its responsibility to serve its guests in line with the best standards by enabling them to issue the necessary permits to perform the Umrah rituals and to visit the Prophet's Mosque in Medinah.

The Ministry also took up the challenge of coordinating with the concerned authorities to ensure not to surpass the capacity at the holy sites and thus ensuring a comfortable, safe, and spiritual atmosphere, without violating the regulatory controls arising from the integration with Tawakkalna application, which monitors the health status of the applicants.

Editorial Team
Legends Agency
+966 503078111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Umrah season starts for Saudi citizens, residents, & GCC countries

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more