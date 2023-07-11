Submit Release
Amazon EU Prime Day Sale: Fuel Gaming Sessions with INNOCN Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor 40C1R

INNOCN 40C1R Gaming Monitor

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) continues to establish itself as a leader of innovation, consistently producing premium monitors that enhance productivity for everyday consumers. INNOCN consistently offers affordable, high-end monitors that are readily accessible to customers in the EU market.

With Amazon EU's Prime Day sales event nearing, it's the perfect time to invest in high-quality monitors. In recent news, the INNOCN Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor 40C1R has been generating significant buzz. Catering to all types of creatives, it stands out with its versatility, outstanding features, and attractive price point, making it a top choice for consumers.

Starting July 11th, the INNOCN 40C1R Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor will be available at a special discounted price during the Prime Day Sale on Amazon EU. Customers in Germany (DE), France (FR), Italy (IT), and the Netherlands (NL) can purchase it for a final price of €489, while consumers in Spain (ES) can get this fantastic deal at a final price of €489.2.

The 40C1R proves to be the perfect companion for gaming desktops, gaming consoles, smartphones, laptops, and even digital cameras. Its USB Type-C, DP, and HDMI ports ensure versatile compatibility, enabling users to boost efficiency across multiple devices.

With its 40-inch size and 21:9 wide-view, the 40C1R is great for family movie nights and work presentations. It ensures comfort during extended use with built-in technology that reduces blue light emission. Additionally, it showcases exceptional features such as 100% sRGB, HDR 400, a high contrast ratio of 1200:1, and outstanding color performance (ΔE < 2). With AMD FreeSync Premium and a 144Hz refresh rate at 3440 x 1440p, the 40C1R provides a tear-free and smooth experience.

The INNOCN 40C1R Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor excels in various environments, including workout rooms, man caves, gaming setups, and studios. Make Prime Day great with the 40C1R Gaming Monitor.

INNOCN US Prime Day Deals ：
https://bit.ly/3pD5hmS
INNOCN EU & US Prime Day Deals :
https://bit.ly/3psc1UN

Product Links:
US: https://bit.ly/3pD5hmS
DE: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09P1G2Q76
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09P1G2Q76
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B09P1G2Q76
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09P1G2Q76
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B09P1G2Q76

INNOCN 2023 Prime Day Deals EU & US Short URL:
https://bit.ly/3psc1UN


Media Contact
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com
INNOCN 2023 Prime Day Deals EU & US Short URL: https://bit.ly/3psc1UN

Pearl Li
INNOCN
marketing@innocn.com

