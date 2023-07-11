INNOCN Has Prime Day Deals Offers on Computer Monitors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has established itself as a leading force in the technology industry, relentlessly pushing the boundaries of innovation to create exceptional monitors that rival renowned brands. With a focus on developing entry-level luxury brand monitors, INNOCN has gained recognition for producing some of the best monitors available on Amazon.
INNOCN creates monitors that meet the needs of individuals from all backgrounds. During Prime Day, INNOCN has amazing deals on its top monitors, including the 40-Inch 40C1R Ultra-wide monitor, 27-Inch 27M2V Mini-LED Computer Monitor, 32-Inch 32M2V Mini-LED Computer Monitor, 44-Inch 44C1G Ultra-wide Monitor, and the 39-Inch 39G1R Gaming Monitor. Renowned for their ability to enhance productivity, gaming experiences, and entertainment, these monitors exemplify INNOCN's commitment to excellence.
Amazon Prime members have the exclusive advantage of accessing these new INNOCN monitors at affordable prices during the Prime Day event, which runs from July 11-12. The pricing for these monitors during Prime Day is as follows: the 40C1R monitor is available for $399.99, the 27M2V monitor for $639.99, the 32M2V monitor for $799.99, the 44C1G monitor for $499.99, and the 39G1R monitor for $349.99.
Perfect for split-screen and multiplayer gameplay, as well as multitasking during work activities, these INNOCN monitors offer a variety of features. They have high refresh rates for seamless graphics, TUV authentication for eye protection, and high-resolution for stunning image quality. Additionally, each monitor (40C1R, 44C1G, 27M2V, 32M2V, and 39G1R), comes equipped with USB-C, DP, and HDMI ports, enabling effortless connectivity with devices such as MacBook’s, laptops, desktop PCs, tablets, digital cameras, and smartphones.
In conclusion, INNOCN monitors stand as the epitome of excellence in the market. To take full advantage of this Prime Day offer, customers are encouraged to act swiftly and secure their preferred INNOCN monitor before the sale concludes.
INNOCN US Prime Day Deals ：
https://bit.ly/3pD5hmS
INNOCN EU & US Prime Day Deals :
https://bit.ly/3psc1UN
Product Links:
40C1R: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09N3G9T16
27M2V: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BCK1Z5FD
32M2V: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BCK1K44F
44C1G: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09WR3SKR4
39G1R: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9GVCCLH
27G1H: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BWDQ7T3X
27G1R: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9GJ8L9P
27G1S : https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV9BBNNJ
27G1V : https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BNL68QGW
Pearl Li
INNOCN creates monitors that meet the needs of individuals from all backgrounds. During Prime Day, INNOCN has amazing deals on its top monitors, including the 40-Inch 40C1R Ultra-wide monitor, 27-Inch 27M2V Mini-LED Computer Monitor, 32-Inch 32M2V Mini-LED Computer Monitor, 44-Inch 44C1G Ultra-wide Monitor, and the 39-Inch 39G1R Gaming Monitor. Renowned for their ability to enhance productivity, gaming experiences, and entertainment, these monitors exemplify INNOCN's commitment to excellence.
Amazon Prime members have the exclusive advantage of accessing these new INNOCN monitors at affordable prices during the Prime Day event, which runs from July 11-12. The pricing for these monitors during Prime Day is as follows: the 40C1R monitor is available for $399.99, the 27M2V monitor for $639.99, the 32M2V monitor for $799.99, the 44C1G monitor for $499.99, and the 39G1R monitor for $349.99.
Perfect for split-screen and multiplayer gameplay, as well as multitasking during work activities, these INNOCN monitors offer a variety of features. They have high refresh rates for seamless graphics, TUV authentication for eye protection, and high-resolution for stunning image quality. Additionally, each monitor (40C1R, 44C1G, 27M2V, 32M2V, and 39G1R), comes equipped with USB-C, DP, and HDMI ports, enabling effortless connectivity with devices such as MacBook’s, laptops, desktop PCs, tablets, digital cameras, and smartphones.
In conclusion, INNOCN monitors stand as the epitome of excellence in the market. To take full advantage of this Prime Day offer, customers are encouraged to act swiftly and secure their preferred INNOCN monitor before the sale concludes.
INNOCN US Prime Day Deals ：
https://bit.ly/3pD5hmS
INNOCN EU & US Prime Day Deals :
https://bit.ly/3psc1UN
Product Links:
40C1R: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09N3G9T16
27M2V: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BCK1Z5FD
32M2V: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BCK1K44F
44C1G: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09WR3SKR4
39G1R: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9GVCCLH
27G1H: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BWDQ7T3X
27G1R: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9GJ8L9P
27G1S : https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV9BBNNJ
27G1V : https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BNL68QGW
Pearl Li
INNOCN
marketing@innocn.com