Royal Armouries Museum Embarks On Major Gallery Changes
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds is undertaking one of the largest projects in its 27-year history as it invests in the development of a new temporary exhibition space.
This new 660 square metre space on the fourth floor will replace the Hunting Gallery, which closed at the begging of July. Once the space is redeveloped, the Royal Armouries will be able to host large-scale international touring exhibitions and rotate the collection with a programme of exciting temporary displays.
As the Royal Armouries celebrates its 700th anniversary in 2023, this is the first step on the organisation’s journey to rethink how best to share the stories of the national collection of arms and armour.
Nat Edwards, Director General of the Royal Armouries said:
“Every weapon has the capacity to be used for good or for ill. Every nation and every community has been shaped to a greater or lesser extent by the force of arms, and every right or freedom has at some point been won, lost or regained through conflict.
Arms and armour are among the products of human endeavour which have had the greatest impact on the history of the world: thanks to humanity’s relentless desire for advantage in defence and attack, they have been pivotal in forming and re-forming the cultural and geopolitical shape of civilisations. Arms and armour have shaped our past and will continue to shape our future.
Our 700th anniversary presents an ideal opportunity to reinvigorate the world’s oldest museum with new relevance and renewed capacity to meet the evolving needs of 21st-century communities. This redevelopment is an exciting first step and we will be sharing news about our temporary exhibition programme as we embark on this exciting journey together.”
The Hunting Gallery has remained unchanged since the Royal Armouries opened the Leeds museum in 1996. Key objects which are currently on display will be retained and redisplayed, this includes remarkable treasures such as the ‘Tula garniture’ – an elegantly decorated set of 18th-century hunting weapons once owned by Empress Elizabeth Petrovna of Russia. The Royal Armouries is committed to providing regional, national and international visitors with exceptional experiences and remains dedicated to preserving and showcasing the rich heritage of arms and armour.
Future announcements will include an exciting pop-up exhibition scheduled for later in 2023.
About Royal Armouries
Entry to the museum is free and tickets can be pre-booked online, some events may have a small charge.
Royal Armouries has sites in Leeds, HM Tower of London and Fort Nelson in Hampshire.
The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds houses a major part of the national collection of arms and armour, and displays over 4,500 objects throughout its five themed galleries.
+44 7919 626179
communications@armouries.org.uk
