Celebrates as "Neakasa P1 Pro Pet Grooming Vacuum Kit" Wins 2023 Family Choice Award

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a global leader in smart home cleaning appliances, is thrilled to announce that its flagship product, the “Neakasa P1 Pro Pet Grooming Vacuum Kit,” has been honored with a prestigious 2023 Family Choice Award. This is the second product they've won this award.

The Family Choice Awards, now in its 28th year, is renowned for recognizing the best products in the realm of children and parenting. This esteemed award program is highly regarded as one of the nation's most sought-after accolades, dedicated to identifying family-friendly consumer products that enhance the lives of families everywhere.

“We are delighted and honored to receive the 2023 Family Choice Award for our Neakasa P1 Pro Pet Grooming Vacuum Kit,” said Candace Evans, Chairperson at Family Choice Awards. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional pet grooming solutions that cater to the needs of families and their beloved pets.”

Neakasa P1 Pro ™ is the first pet grooming product from Neakasa, a maker of smart home cleaning devices. It has revolutionized the pet grooming industry by combining efficiency, convenience, and a pet-friendly approach. With its powerful vacuum suction and gentle grooming attachments, the kit ensures an effortless grooming experience while minimizing pet hair mess and allergens in the home. This innovative solution has garnered acclaim for its effectiveness, ease of use, and its ability to foster a clean and healthy environment for both pets and their families.

The Family Choice Award not only acknowledges the Neakasa P1 Pro Pet Grooming Vacuum Kit as an extraordinary product, but also commends Neakasa for its dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of families. This prestigious recognition serves as a testament to the Neakasa's unwavering commitment to delivering excellence and innovation in the pet grooming industry.

Neakasa would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the Family Choice Awards for this esteemed honor. The company remains steadfast in its mission to develop cutting-edge products that prioritize the well-being and satisfaction of both pets and their families. For more information about the award-winning Neakasa P1 Pro Pet Grooming Vacuum Kit and other innovative pet grooming solutions from Neakasa, please visit www.neakasa.com

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot", was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. The current lines include Pet Cleaning, Floor Cleaning, and Personal Care/Cleaning products. The professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.