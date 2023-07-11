Exclusive Amazon.fr Prime Day 2023 Deals in France: Get INNOCN Monitors for Special Pricing Starting 11 July
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a leading Chinese manufacturer of top-of-the-line monitors. Consistently delivering quality, INNOCN is renowned for monitors that boost productivity and enhance entertainment. The company takes pride in offering exclusive deals to customers, highlighting the value that monitors can bring to their lives.
As a regular participant in the annual Prime Day event, INNOCN provides customers with the best monitor deals. INNOCN has portable monitors for easy travel, ultra-wide monitors for a wider viewing experience, and monitors with mini-LED backlighting for illuminated images and superior brightness. With a commitment to affordability, the company ensures that consumers in France have access to a wide selection of monitors with many capabilities.
Starting on July 11th, INNOCN will be participating in Prime Day with some amazing monitors. Among the featured monitors are the 13A1F 13.3" Portable Monitor, the 27C1U-D 27" Gaming Monitor, the INNOCN 27G1G 27" Gaming Monitor, the INNOCN 39G1R 39" Curved Monitor, the INNOCN 40C1R 40" Ultra-wide Monitor, the INNOCN 44C1G 43.8" Ultra-wide Monitor, the INNOCN 27G1S 27" Gaming Monitor, and the INNOCN 27G1H 27" Gaming Monitor.
These monitors showcase impressive features, such as high screen resolution, blue light reduction, FreeSync Premium technology, excellent color depth and accuracy, multiple connectivity options, and high-quality built-in stereo speakers.
These monitors are available at irresistible prices exclusively for this year's Prime Day event. The 13A1F is priced at €213.48, the 27C1U-D at €259, the 27G1G at €170.05, the 39G1R at €380, the 40C1R at €489, the 44C1G at €539.05, the 27G1S at €369, and the 27G1H at €219. Now is the moment for customers to choose the monitor that perfectly aligns with their needs and seize the opportunity to save during the Prime Day sale.
Product Links:
13A1F: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09V2D1BGK
27C1U-D: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BBMZDM9Z
27G1G: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BBMQ945B
39G1R: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
40C1R: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09P1G2Q76
44C1G: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09W5N5MQS
27G1S: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BWF78XH9
27G1H: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BWXLWRHM
Media Contact
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com
