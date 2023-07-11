Engineering Plastics Market Size Expected To Reach $145 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Engineering Plastics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Engineering Plastics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the engineering plastics market research. As per TBRC’s engineering plastics market forecast, the engineering plastics market size is predicted to reach a value of $145.11 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.4% through the forecast period.
The growth in the electronics and electrical industries is expected to propel the engineering plastics market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest engineering plastics market share. Major engineering plastics market leaders include Covestro AG, Du Pont de Nemours & Company, LG Chem Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Engineering Corporation, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Solvay S.A, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Lanxess AG.
Engineering Plastics Market Segments
1) By Type: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyester, Polyacetal, Fluoropolymer, Other Types
2) By Performance Parameter: High Performance, Low Performance
3) By End-Use Industry: Automotive And Transportation, Consumer Appliances, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial And Machinery, Packaging, Other End-Use Industries
These types of plastics are high-performance synthetic resins with high durability and heat resistance that have better mechanical and thermal properties. These resins are a class of plastic polymers that offer superior qualities over the more popular commodity plastics. These types of plastics have the ability to withstand adverse mechanical and environmental conditions.
