Aftermarket Motorcycle Parts Purchase Agreement with Trendmark: Tight Share Structure: Evil Empire; Stock Symbol: EVVL

This acquisition not only allows us to bring the manufacturing of our designs in-house, saving us time and money, but also brings with it a host of complementary products. Additionally,"LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aftermarket Indian Motorcycle Parts Purchase Agreement with Trendmark Industries; Super Tight Stock Structure: Evil Empire Designs (Stock Symbol: EVVL)
— EVVL CEO Sheila Cunningham
Top Quality Motorcycle Aftermarket Custom Parts Manufacturer.
Highly Experienced In-House Design and Engineering Team.
All Types of Custom Indian Aftermarket Parts & Accessories Including Saddlebags, Fenders, Floorboards, Handlebar Grips and Mufflers.
Agreement to Purchase Trendmark Industries with Manufacturing Capabilities, Proprietary Molds, Inventory and Certain Intellectual Property.
Evil Empire (OTC: EVVL) has a mission is to design and produce the highest quality aftermarket parts that appeal to middle and upper class motorcycle enthusiasts to enhance the look of their American, V-Twin, Metric or Harley motorcycles, allowing them to express their individuality.
EVVL is committed to providing its customers with products and services that meet, conform to, and exceed their individual motorcycle needs, ensuring their design, values and investment expectations are being met. EVVL’s management has a combined 40 20 plus years of industry expertise in custom bike building and parts manufacturing.
EVVL projects are handed by an in-house design and engineering team. EVVL engineers work closely with the project fabricators and quality assurance team to make sure that each step of the process meets the exacting design standards, from the initial concept design to a finished project delivered to you and on schedule.
COMMITMENT TO QUALITY
Incredible attention to detail is the cornerstone of the EVVL custom-designed quality assurance program. Quality materials, expert fabricators, and rigorous testing is the EVVL way.
CUSTOM PARTS
EVVL has all types of custom Indian aftermarket parts and accessories. Everything from custom-designed saddlebags, fenders, floorboards, handlebar grips, mufflers at the best prices around.
EEVL Finalizes Agreement to Purchase Trendmark Industries
On June 26th EVVL announced that it has entered into a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Trendmark Industries, Inc. and the sole stockholder of Trendmark, under which EVVL will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Trendmark. The purchase will give EVVL its own manufacturing capabilities and includes proprietary molds, inventory and equipment, as well as certain intellectual property that compliments the current EVVL product offering.
As part of the purchase, EVVL has loaned Trendmark $50,000 and will issue the current Trendmark shareholder an aggregate of 10,000,000 shares of EVVL common stock. Trendmark management will also be required to operate Trendmark and participate in EVVL sales, marketing and business planning for a term of three years.
"This acquisition not only allows us to bring the manufacturing of our designs in-house, saving us time and money, but also brings with it a host of complimentary products. Additionally, we won't be subject to supply chain interruptions because most of our products will be manufactured with parts made in the United States," commented Sheila Cunningham, CEO of EVVL. "A huge bonus was being able to retain current management. They have years of experience in the motorcycle business, have been quite successful, and we anticipate they will facilitate opening new sales avenues for our designs. We believe this is an extremely accretive transaction for not only Evil Empire Designs but for our shareholders as we execute on our business strategy and seek to maximize value for our shareholders."
For more information on $EVVL visit: www.evilempiredesigns.com
