Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market Size Expected To Reach $2 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company’s “Motorcycle Racing Apparel Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers motorcycle racing apparel market analysis and every facet of the motorcycle racing apparel market research. As per TBRC’s motorcycle racing apparel market forecast, the motorcycle racing apparel market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.46 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.8% through the forecast period.

The increasing number of accidents is driving the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest motorcycle racing apparel market share. Major players in the motorcycle racing apparel market leaders include Alpinestars SpA, Dainese SpA, Fox Head Inc., Scott Sports SA, ThorMX, FirstGear, Gerbing Heated, ICON Motosports, Klim, REV'IT!, SIDI, RST, Furygan.

Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market Segments

1) By Type: Clothing, Footwear, Protection Gear

2) By Distribution Channel: Non-Store, Store Built

3) By Application: Competitive Race, Recreation

This type of racing apparel refers to a specialized type of clothing and equipment that is mainly used by people who are riding motorcycles to get comfort and safety against serious injury. It provides abrasion resistance and reinforcing armor at crucial contact points. It includes a protective shield, pants, jackets, boots, gloves, helmets, airbags, goggles, and accessories to safeguard riders on extended rides with a few ridings gear support.

