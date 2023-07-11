Brazilian Artist Showcases Work at Simultaneous Exhibitions in the U.S.A.
Sergio Cesario's Non-Figurative Art Pushes Boundaries of Traditional Photography
while numerous Brazilian artists have gained prominence globally in recent years… there are many emerging talents who deserve attention from collectors and art enthusiasts.”MIAMI, FL, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sergio Cesario, a Brazilian-American rising talent in the art world, has been selected for two simultaneous group exhibitions in the United States. Cesario's captivating works allude to abstract expressionism, pushing the boundaries of traditional photography while incorporating elements of posthumanism and exploring social crises. The first exhibition is held at the Irvine Fine Arts Center in Irvine, California, followed by a second showcase at the MIA Curatorial Projects gallery in Miami, Florida. The All Media 2023 exhibition in California is open until September 30, while the Miami exhibition, Intercrossing: Flashes in Current Art, will run from Saturday, the 15th, until August 15.
— Curator Milagros Bello, Ph.D.
The works on display at the Irvine Fine Arts Center will be judged by Argentine art historian and curator Gabriela Urtiaga. She is the Chief Curator of the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) in Long Beach, California, and has also served as the curator of the XIV Bienal de Curitiba, Brazil (2019-2020). Urtiaga's expertise adds further depth to the exhibition.
Born in Brazil and living in Miami Beach, Sergio Cesario holds a Master of Arts degree in Journalism from New York University (1997) and draws inspiration from transhumanist theories, social crises, contemporary photography, augmented reality, abstract expressionism, and digital painting. Cesario's art journey has been marked by numerous milestones, including his ninth art show in the State of Florida and his second in California. His talent has also gained international recognition, with exhibitions in Spain, Luxembourg, Canada, and Italy.
It was during the early post-pandemic months that curator Milagros Bello, Ph.D., was introduced to Cesario's works by his colleague artist, Eliana Barbosa. Dr. Bello was captivated by Cesario's innovative approach to contemporary photography and fresh artistic perspective, leading her to invite him to participate in a group exhibition. This opportunity proved to be a turning point in Cesario's career as an artist, as the positive feedback from viewers and art professionals propelled him to showcase his vibrant compositions at the prestigious European Cultural Centre at the context of the 59th Venice Biennale. Notably, Cesario's works, alongside those of Eliana Barbosa and other twelve emerging and mid-career artists from the Americas, were prominently displayed at Pallazo Bembo from April to November last year. Those artists are currently represented by Dr. Bello, the director and founder of MIA Curatorial Projects.
Dr. Bello, an expert in contemporary art, believes that “while numerous Brazilian artists have gained prominence globally in recent years, such as Eduardo Kobra, Os Gêmeos, Vik Muniz, Solange Pessoa, and Milena Saraiva, there are many emerging talents like Sergio Cesario and Eliana Barbosa who deserve attention from collectors and art enthusiasts.”
Cesario’s artwork challenges boundaries by deconstructing conventional photography, combining it with iPad dramatic brushstroke drawings and digital painting. The deconstruction of conventional elements of photography lies at the core of his artistic concept. His new Transhuman Series is inspiring and haunting, offering an honest exploration of an unknown future and the depths of injustices and inequalities, also reflecting on humanity's dissolution and redemption.
Incorporating abstract art history, diluted imagery, dreamlike elements, and contemporary art, Sergio Cesario’s non-figurative and metaphorical pieces push the limits of traditional photography, prompting viewers to explore unknown territories through a playful, experimental approach.
For more information about Sergio Cesario and his works, visit www.artcesario.com or www.instagram.com/art.cesario
Sol Milano
MIA Curatorial Projects
+1 786-357-0568
press.miacuratorial@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Trans-Venus (Thanshuman Series by Sergio Cesario)