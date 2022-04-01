2022 VENICE BIENNIAL TO SHOWCASE DILUTED IMAGES BY BRAZILIAN ARTISTS
Precious (2022) 36x32x1 inches — 91x81x2½ cm, Photography mounted under acrylic / plexiglass Ed 1 of 5 by Sergio Cesario
Americans, Current Imaginaries as part of the exhibition’s main theme: the concept of “Reflections”
The exhibition is a huge opportunity for the artists and their artworks to be viewed and recognized by the massive art audience that come to the Venice art venues in these seven-month long event.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artworks by two emerging contemporary artists from Brazil living in Miami will be presented in Venice at the European Cultural Centre (ECC) from April 23rd to November 27th. The ECC-Italy has announced its sixth edition of the biennial contemporary art exhibition Personal Structures which is split between three prestigious venues: Palazzo Mora, Palazzo Bembo and Giardini Marinaressa. The two Brazilian artists are Eliana Barbosa and Sergio Cesario, whose works were selected by Miami-based curator Dr. Milagros Bello.
— Milagros Bello, Ph.D.
Dr. Bello said that the duo is part of a group of 14 artists who will represent MIA Curatorial Projects’ exhibition Americans: Current Imaginaries at Palazzo Bembo, located in Riva del Carbon 4793, by the Grand Canal, next to the Rialto Bridge and close to Piazza San Marco.
The MIA Curatorial show proposes a creative visual topography of artists of the Americas, shaping out expanded visions of the USA, the Central America, and the South America regions. With distinctive spirits and different points of departure, the group exposes diverse imaginaries of the 21st century America. In a statement, Dr. Bello said that “each artist’s expression exposes a work of a particular content that emerges from a personal mythology as well as from a cultural territory. Art represents a complex visual tissue that summons inner and outer global and local dimensions of the artist. Whether figurative or abstract, art forms a magic outcome of visual accounts of the artist’s experience of crystalizing society.”
This is Eliana Barbosa’s second appearance at the Biennale. Her innovative technique was first presented in 2019. The artist’s pieces expose critical de-figured and ghostly characters as a crystallization of the collapsing outgoing of the pandemic. The image is produced in a reconstructed process, combining outlines of ephemeral silhouettes painterly dropped over a surface of a large can and then photographed before the image dissolves onto the white paint.
Sergio Cesario is debuting at the Venice Biennale. His artworks were first presented to the public last year during two other exhibitions also curated by Dr. Bello in Miami. The artist proposes a digitally post-produced photographic image re-purposing his creative imaginary. The original photograph is de-composed to a fictional plane of multiple hints and traces. Diluted multicolor, serpentine lines, space dissolutions in vibrational matrixes transpose reality into invisible pictorial realms of hidden introspections.
ABOUT MIA CURATORIAL
MIA Curatorial led by Miami-based curator Dr. Milagros Bello focuses on curatorial projects in Contemporary Art. It is a curatorial space/gallery working with emergent, mid-career artists, and established. MIA curatorial is also an incubator for young artists and rising stars. Dr. Bello obtained a Doctorate in Sociology of Art, and a French Master Degree in Art History, both at Sorbonne University. She teaches art at South Florida Universities. She writes about art on different media. She has worked as an independent curator in the arts for over 20 years. She is mentor for artists and art coach.
ABOUT EUROPEAN CULTURAL CENTRE (ECC) Italy:
The ECC Italy is a well-established branch of the larger European Cultural Centre, with its base in Venice. Focusing on diverse topics within art, architecture and design, ECC aims to create dynamic exhibition spaces that show the interchanging of ideas from different cultures. ECC’s art exhibitions, Personal Structures, alternate each year with the architecture exhibition Time Space Existence. ECC’s exhibitions draw a range of visitors, from professional architects and artists to locals and tourists. Past exhibitions and virtual tours can be seen on ECC’s website ecc-italy.eu.
ABOUT THE EXHIBITION PERSONAL STRUCTURES
The Exhibition Personal Structures is a biennial contemporary art exhibition organized and hosted by European Cultural Centre in Venice, Italy. Since 2011 that aims to feature and combine in the same space different expressions from artists that break away from any ideological, political and geographical barriers. The 2022 edition revolves around the idea of reflections, which embodies the dual meaning of a visible episode perceived by the eyes and a mental deed stemming from the action of thinking and pondering with the mind. As envisioned by the ECC Italy curatorial team, the act of reflecting carries the potential to foresee possibilities and the responsibility of imagining a better future.
ABOUT VENICE BIENNALE
The Venice Biennale has been for over 120 years one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world. Established in 1895, the Biennale has an attendance today of over 500,000 visitors at the Art Exhibition. The history of the La Biennale di Venezia dates back from 1895, when the first International Art Exhibition was organized. In the 1930s new festivals were born: Music, Cinema, and Theatre (the Venice Film Festival in 1932 was the first film festival in history). In 1980 the first International Architecture Exhibition took place, and in 1999 Dance made its debut at La Biennale.
