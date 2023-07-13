iPOS Systems and Salon Ready to Provide Salons with Total Payment Solutions and Complete Business Management Services

iPOS Systems, a leader in the payments industry, provides complete processing solutions for merchants of all types and sizes.

iPOS Systems, a leader in the payments industry, provides complete processing solutions for merchants of all types and sizes.

This collaboration between two industry leaders will help salons of all sizes grow with comprehensive payment services and cutting-edge business solutions.

This partnership allows Salon Ready merchants to enhance their competitiveness, improve operational efficiency, and increase sales.”
— Mony Zenou, Founder, President, and CEO of iPOS Systems.
MINEOLA, NEW YORK, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To meet the growing demand for diverse payment options and seamless salon business operations, iPOS Systems and Salon Ready software are pleased to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration between two industry leaders will provide salons of all sizes with comprehensive payment services and cutting-edge business software solutions.

“This partnership allows Salon Ready merchants to enhance their competitiveness, improve operational efficiency, and drive sales,” said Mony Zenou, Founder, President, and CEO of iPOS Systems.

About Salon Ready Software
Salon Ready is a market leader in providing specialized business software solutions exclusively designed for salons. It empowers salon owners to streamline daily operations and optimize management effectively.

Key features of Salon Ready software include:
• Salon Desk - User-friendly appointment scheduling
• Effortless Online Booking
• Salon Ready Mobile App
• Online e-gift card ordering
• Loyalty/Rewards program
• Online client reviews
• SMS marketing

About iPOS Systems
iPOS Systems, a Fintech payment company, partners with software developers worldwide to offer innovative payment solutions. As a certified provider on major payment platforms, iPOS Systems teams up with Dejavoo Systems to deliver a range of payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and mobile wallets.

Dejavoo Systems provides countertop, wireless, and mobile payment terminals that support advanced payment technologies like EMV chip cards and contactless payments. These terminals seamlessly integrate with thousands of POS systems, enabling businesses to accept payments securely, efficiently, and promptly.

For more information on the benefits of the iPOS Systems and Salon Ready partnership, please contact us today.

Contact Information:

Amit Zenou
VP of Marketing
iPOS Systems
Office: (877) 358-6796
Email: amitz@dejavoosystems.com

Serena Smith
ISV Channel Development Director, iPOS Systems
Office: (877) 358-6796 ext. 145
Direct: (919) 671-4296
Email: SSmith@dejavoosystems.com
Sales Email: Sales@dejavoosystems.com

Website: iPOSSystems.com

iPOS Systems
1000 Avenida Juan Ponce de Leon
San Juan, Puerto Rico 00907
Phone: (877) 358-6796

Dejavoo Systems
393 Jericho Turnpike, Suite #203
Mineola NY 11501
Phone: 1-877-358-6797
Email: sales@dejavoosystems.com

Amit Zenou
iPOS Systems
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Learn about True Cash Discount

You just read:

iPOS Systems and Salon Ready to Provide Salons with Total Payment Solutions and Complete Business Management Services

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Amit Zenou
iPOS Systems
Company/Organization
iPOS Systems
1000 Avenida Juan Ponce de Leon
San Juan, 00907
Puerto Rico
+1 877-358-6796
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

iPOS systems is a Fintech payment company partnering with resellers across the globe. Our family of terminals, payment gateway services, and innovative software solutions help facilitate card payments and manage sales.

https://ipossystems.com/

More From This Author
iPOS Systems and Salon Ready to Provide Salons with Total Payment Solutions and Complete Business Management Services
iPOS Systems and SuperMenu Partner to Offer Merchants a Complete, Upgraded Payment Solution
iPOS Systems and Enroll & Pay Bring Merchants an Automated Loyalty Program
View All Stories From This Author