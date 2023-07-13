iPOS Systems and Salon Ready to Provide Salons with Total Payment Solutions and Complete Business Management Services
This collaboration between two industry leaders will help salons of all sizes grow with comprehensive payment services and cutting-edge business solutions.
This partnership allows Salon Ready merchants to enhance their competitiveness, improve operational efficiency, and increase sales.”MINEOLA, NEW YORK, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To meet the growing demand for diverse payment options and seamless salon business operations, iPOS Systems and Salon Ready software are pleased to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration between two industry leaders will provide salons of all sizes with comprehensive payment services and cutting-edge business software solutions.
“This partnership allows Salon Ready merchants to enhance their competitiveness, improve operational efficiency, and drive sales,” said Mony Zenou, Founder, President, and CEO of iPOS Systems.
About Salon Ready Software
Salon Ready is a market leader in providing specialized business software solutions exclusively designed for salons. It empowers salon owners to streamline daily operations and optimize management effectively.
Key features of Salon Ready software include:
• Salon Desk - User-friendly appointment scheduling
• Effortless Online Booking
• Salon Ready Mobile App
• Online e-gift card ordering
• Loyalty/Rewards program
• Online client reviews
• SMS marketing
About iPOS Systems
iPOS Systems, a Fintech payment company, partners with software developers worldwide to offer innovative payment solutions. As a certified provider on major payment platforms, iPOS Systems teams up with Dejavoo Systems to deliver a range of payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and mobile wallets.
Dejavoo Systems provides countertop, wireless, and mobile payment terminals that support advanced payment technologies like EMV chip cards and contactless payments. These terminals seamlessly integrate with thousands of POS systems, enabling businesses to accept payments securely, efficiently, and promptly.
