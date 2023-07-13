iPOS Systems and Salon Ready to Provide Salons with Total Payment Solutions and Complete Business Management Services

iPOS Systems, a leader in the payments industry, provides complete processing solutions for merchants of all types and sizes.

This collaboration between two industry leaders will help salons of all sizes grow with comprehensive payment services and cutting-edge business solutions.

This partnership allows Salon Ready merchants to enhance their competitiveness, improve operational efficiency, and increase sales.” — Mony Zenou, Founder, President, and CEO of iPOS Systems.

MINEOLA, NEW YORK, USA, July 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- To meet the growing demand for diverse payment options and seamless salon business operations , iPOS Systems and Salon Ready software are pleased to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration between two industry leaders will provide salons of all sizes with comprehensive payment services and cutting-edge business software solutions.“This partnership allows Salon Ready merchants to enhance their competitiveness, improve operational efficiency, and drive sales,” said Mony Zenou, Founder, President, and CEO of iPOS Systems.About Salon Ready SoftwareSalon Ready is a market leader in providing specialized business software solutions exclusively designed for salons. It empowers salon owners to streamline daily operations and optimize management effectively.Key features of Salon Ready software include:• Salon Desk - User-friendly appointment scheduling• Effortless Online Booking• Salon Ready Mobile App• Online e-gift card ordering• Loyalty/Rewards program• Online client reviews• SMS marketingAbout iPOS SystemsiPOS Systems, a Fintech payment company, partners with software developers worldwide to offer innovative payment solutions. As a certified provider on major payment platforms, iPOS Systems teams up with Dejavoo Systems to deliver a range of payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and mobile wallets.Dejavoo Systems provides countertop, wireless, and mobile payment terminals that support advanced payment technologies like EMV chip cards and contactless payments. These terminals seamlessly integrate with thousands of POS systems, enabling businesses to accept payments securely, efficiently, and promptly.For more information on the benefits of the iPOS Systems and Salon Ready partnership, please contact us today.Contact Information:Amit ZenouVP of MarketingiPOS SystemsOffice: (877) 358-6796Email: amitz@dejavoosystems.comSerena SmithISV Channel Development Director, iPOS SystemsOffice: (877) 358-6796 ext. 145Direct: (919) 671-4296Email: SSmith@dejavoosystems.comSales Email: Sales@dejavoosystems.comWebsite: iPOSSystems.comiPOS Systems1000 Avenida Juan Ponce de LeonSan Juan, Puerto Rico 00907Phone: (877) 358-6796Dejavoo Systems393 Jericho Turnpike, Suite #203Mineola NY 11501Phone: 1-877-358-6797Email: sales@dejavoosystems.com

Learn about True Cash Discount