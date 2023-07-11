MetaVerseBooks Partners with Pixel Canvas Enabling Global Brands to Deploy Photo-Realistic Metaverse Worlds

Meta-Stadiums District Meta-Stadiums Skybox View Meta-Stadiums General Seating and Jumbo Tron View

Embracing the future of technological development, deployment, and advancement within the metaverse, AI, and data provisioning sectors.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VerseBooks, Inc. dba MetaVerseBooks, one of the first fully functional, web-based sports and entertainment metaverse platforms leveraging artificially intelligent (AI), pixel streaming, and procedurally generated assets – announced a major strategic partnership with Pixel Canvas enabling global brands to deploy photo-realistic metaverse worlds, environments, and experiences to monetize to their end users.

The partnership has integrated the two platforms' ecosystem into a scalable metaverse solution built around the core technologies of both enterprises. Pixel Canvas is a browser-based, 3D, interactive platform that has helped major brands address the new reality of digital interactivity with a superior product. Pixel Canvas leverages a gaming background and high visual fidelity 3D design experience to offer a built-in 3D editor dashboard to customize environments in the Metaverse within minutes.

MetaVerseBooks (MVB), will bring access to its Meta-Stadiums, Meta-Mall, and MetaJam brands into the strategic partnership including the brand's respective product lines. Meta-Stadiums are photo-realistic quality virtual stadiums existing in the metaverse where fans can watch live and archive games, network with other fans using customized avatars, buy virtual merchandise, and play mini games to win virtual and in real life (IRL) prizes. MVB made history with their Meta-Stadiums product on November 13, 2022, by becoming the first company to livestream a world class boxing event in the metaverse which featured hall of fame boxer Floyd Mayweather live from Dubai, UAE. Since accomplishing such a feat, MVB has secured an exclusive deal with SLFC Soccer, one of the premier authorized FIFA match agents; to bring 65+ world cup teams into the metaverse with over 5,000 archive games being streamed within one of MVB's Meta-Stadiums.

Pixel Canvas also brings strength to this partnership as a global leader in delivering immersive virtual experiences for some of the largest brands such as Verizon Wireless, British Telecom, and Animoca Brands to name a few. Together, the future unicorns in tech have developed a unique framework for success following their recent product suite launch for Meta-Stadiums with a new feature set driven by artificial intelligence (AI) powered by their own Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) solution. The new AI-enabled SaaS capabilities in all Meta-Stadium related products, environments and experiences will enable brands of all sorts to gain access to the Meta-Stadiums platform via a license. Brands can also monetize their licensed Meta-Stadium(s) by providing NFTs, in-game items, live content (such as games, events, and MetaJam concert), sponsorships, and more enabling users to access real-time engagement with a customized 3D avatar.

“We’re hyper focused on providing revolutionary and groundbreaking tech solution for the metaverse that are both affordable, efficient, and scalable within our core product suite, but also as a framework for independent developers who want to bring an experience to life for their customers,” said MVB’s Chief Executive Officer, Delence A. Sheares Sr. “We decided to partner with Pixel Canvas to further our collective innovation as both of our enterprises are experiencing rapid growth potential within the metaverse, AI, and data provisioning sectors. As we gear up for the public launch of our Meta-Stadiums product suite, we are even optimizing our jointly developed Pixel Streaming solution to bolster a more robust infrastructure capable of increased security, reliability, and scalability for our users who depend on our technologies. This is paramount in assisting them to create more meaningful experiences within the metaverse while decreasing the performance barriers required for both the brands who utilize our platform and the end users who enjoy experiences on our platform.”

A dynamic component essential for the success of the metaverse sector is the implementation of Pixel Streaming technologies. More than just a stream, Pixel Streaming allows users to interact with the 3D application, as mouse and keyboard inputs are communicated back to the remote server and processed with low latency. This gives the user the experience as if they were using the application right on their own computer or mobile device without the need of powerful computer GPUs (computational power) on their local device. Pixel Streaming simply stated, is the connection between a user accessing a photo-realistic metaverse experience over the internet within a web-browser without needing a powerful gaming computer like an Alienware system. The MVB x Pixel Canvas strategic partnership offers competitive Pixel Streaming rates metered on a per minute basis utilizing powerful cloud based computing and graphic processors such as RTX-supported GPU-installed performance options.

"We are excited to join forces with MetaVerseBooks in this strategic partnership," said Joey Lee, CEO of Pixel Canvas. "This partnership brings together the combined strengths, resources, and expertise of both companies to create a powerful synergy that will drive our transformative metaverse as a service solution to expand our market reach, accelerate growth, and deliver enhanced value to our customers. Together, we will shape the future of the metaverse.”

About MetaVerseBooks

MetaVerseBooks, formerly VerseBooks, Inc., is a pioneer in the development of fully functional entertainment platforms in the metaverse. Utilizing Unreal 5.1 engine (web-based) and pixel streaming server technology, MetaVerseBooks offers a range of immersive experiences including concerts, boxing matches, festivals, video games, and film projects. Founded by technologists with 50+ years of experience developing enterprise solutions for telecom, internet protocols, and data centers, MetaVerseBooks helps entertainment companies develop, deploy, scale, and monetize metaverse platforms. By providing cutting-edge, end-to-end solutions and immersive experiences, MetaVerseBooks is helping to shape the future of the entertainment industry. To learn more about MetaVerseBooks and their revolutionary entertainment platform, visit their website at https://mvbworlds.com/.

About Pixel Canvas

Pixel Canvas is a browser-based, 3D, interactive platform that has helped major brands address the new reality of digital interactivity with a superior product. Pixel Canvas leverages a gaming background and high visual fidelity 3D design experience to offer a built-in 3D editor dashboard to customize environments in the Metaverse within minutes. o learn more about Pixel Canvas and their immersive infrastructure, visit their website at https://pixelcanvas.com.

