Lucas Blantford Racing Team Announces the Second Quarter Results of 2023 Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today the second quarter results for 2023 of Elite Capital & Co.’s driver Lucas Blantford, who returned to Shenington in preparation for this year's Super Prix and won 1st Place.
“Lucas makes a winning comeback after his horrendous accident. A fantastic return to a track Lucas hasn’t been to since September 2022 and the first time is his new category,” Adrian Blantford said.
Since Lucas’s 70 mph accident in October 2022, where Lucas broke both his wrists, damaged knee ligaments, and suffered severe concussion, he has gone through an extensive rehabilitation programme to regain strength and also help to psychologically both from the accident and issues after. For Lucas’s 1st race he went back to the track where the accident happened and won 1st Place, and since then Lucas qualified in the top 10 of the British Kart Championships, which sees the best 80 drivers in the UK, and has also joined the worldwide brand of SODI Kart Racing.
Practice went well in the new Sodi chassis and Lucas soon got to grips with the track and the new racing class he is now in.
Heat 1 Lucas started in 14th place and quickly moved through the pack to cross the line in P1. Heat 2 he started in P4 and again crossed the line in P1. In Heat 3 and while sitting in the dummy grid the forecast rain eventually came and after a quick tyre change Lucas started in P24 and managed to crossed the line in P6 but with a unfortunate nose cone penalty was classified in P10.
“This was a fantastic display of how mature Lucas is becoming as a driver and showing the ability he has in any class and chassis he moves to,” Adrian Blantford said.
That gave Lucas a pole for the final and was really a straight forward light to flag drive, maintaining a good distance from the pack.
Elite Capital & Co.’s driver Lucas Blantford, added, “It was great to come to Shenington and I’m looking forward to the Super Prix, this time we will have the full team support.”
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.
Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “Without the help and support from Elite Capital & Co. Limited, both on and off the track Lucas wouldn’t have made the progress he has, and we thank them for this support along with our other partners.”
Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26
Website: ec.uk.com
NNNN
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other