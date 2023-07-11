Girls Soccer Network Partners with Ripple Street for the Frito-Lay® and Fox Sports #UltimateSoccerWatchParty Experience
Girls Soccer Network College Influencers Leading Social Media CampaignLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Girls Soccer Network (GSN) is pumped to announce its partnership with Ripple Street to promote the exciting Frito-Lay® and Fox Sports Ultimate Soccer Watch Party. This collaboration further enhances soccer fans’ enthusiasm surrounding the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Not only does it promote deeper engagement among the girls’ and women’s soccer communities, it also raises awareness around viewing the tournament on FOX Sports beginning on July 20.
For several weeks through August, GSN college influencers from across the country will utilize their extensive social media networks to share their excitement for hosting amazing soccer watch party experiences, encourage friends and followers to apply for a chance to host their own watch parties, and highlight their exclusive #UltimateSoccerWatchParty packs. These custom packs will be filled with premium party favors such as an exclusive women’s soccer Frito-Lay® jersey as well as Frito-Lay® snacks to share with their watch party guests during game days.
Select GSN influencers participating in the program include:
1. Nya Harrison/Stanford University
2. Ally Cook/UCLA
3. Sam Cary/University of Iowa
4. Micah Beasley/Baylor University
5. Sydney Stephens/University of Illinois
“We’re so thrilled to partner with the Girls Soccer Network on a program that generates buzz and tune-in for the largest women’s soccer tournament on the world stage,“ said Ripple Street’s Chief Marketing Officer, Nikki Reyes. “GSN has built an incredibly deep bench of female soccer players, from youth to college and beyond, so it was a no brainer to tap into their roster to help us knock it out of the park with this campaign’s social goals and objectives. I can’t wait for each of GSN’s unique watch parties and to see how their influence unfolds within their own communities.”
“Ripple Street is a leader in creating excitement around brands’ products and live events in a personal, experiential way. We’re excited that they came to our awesome GSN community to amplify their Ultimate Soccer Watch Party campaign,” said Jennifer Gruskoff, founder of GSN.
More information can be found here about the Frito-Lay® and Fox Sports Ultimate Soccer Watch Party powered by Ripple Street.
ABOUT Girls Soccer Network Girls Soccer Network provides a global destination for girls and women to share their experiences, stories, and love for the game while also providing resources and opportunities to help them achieve their soccer goals. The media company offers a digital platform that provides access to training tools, expert advice, current news and events, and a safe and supportive community of like-minded players.
ABOUT Ripple Street Ripple Street is a consumer product discovery platform that connects brands with their next biggest fans. Passionate consumers join our community and apply to experience new products with their friends and family in the comfort of their homes. Brand Managers and Shopper Marketers from top companies such as Mondelez International, Anheuser-Busch, and General Mills partner with us to create unique consumer engagement journeys at scale. View our case studies here to learn how Ripple Street’s programs drive brand awareness, trips to retail and e-commerce, product trials, social content, product reviews, and sales. For more information, visit https://about.ripplestreet.com/.
