Statement from Chief Justice Recktenwald on the Passing of Lee Donohue

HONOLULU — We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of retired Police Chief Lee Donohue. He was a respected leader of Honolulu’s police, and a passionate supporter of youth through his Kick Start Karate program. He was also a treasured asset to the Judiciary, serving on the Judicial Council for the past 25 years, all the while remaining dedicated and diligent in advancing the Council’s work. His sound judgment and unwavering integrity made his presence invaluable. On behalf of the entire Judiciary, I extend our deepest condolences and aloha to his wife, Lucille, and their family.

