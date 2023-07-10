MartechFest 2023: Netherlands Hosts Revolutionary International Festival of Marketing Technology & Innovation
MartechFest 2023 blends global marketing innovations, industry-leading knowledge, and engaging activities in an immersive Utrecht-hosted event."LONDON, UK, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking event, Emailexpert UK Ltd. is set to host the inaugural MartechFest, a unique three-day festival from September 6th to 8th, 2023, in Utrecht Netherlands to foster knowledge sharing, unveil the latest trends and strategies, and connect industry experts under a single roof.
Billed as an industry-transforming festival that encompasses all aspects of marketing technology with an impressive mixture of unique events, innovative product showcases and leading industry speakers, organisations represented include Bundesliga, Linkedin, Semrush, KPN, HelloFresh, St.Thomas & Guys NHS Hospital Trust, Erasmus University Rotterdam and many others being confirmed from iconic B2C and B2B brands.
MartechFest breaks away from the traditional conference mould, manifesting as a fully-fledged festival, where attendees will experience a diverse spectrum of events. This is accentuated by the fact the event stats with pre event networking on the 5th of September and continues with post event canal boat tours on the 9th of September.
The Festival of Email and CRM, B2B Festival, Festival of Marketing and Technology, and Martech Expo merge to teleport attendees into the pulsating heart of modern marketing practices.
Throughout these three action-packed days, MartechFest bursts with expert-led keynote speeches, stimulating panel discussions and hands-on workshops, underlining the industry's newest trends, strategies, and innovations. Outstanding access to contemporary insights makes MartechFest a go-to destination for marketing professionals, tech aficionados and industry forerunners to share and enhance their knowledge.
A standout within MartechFest is the B2B track on Friday, the 8th of September, where attendees will discover invaluable insights into the fast-paced world of B2B marketing, gaining practical strategies and tips to fuel their success.
In addition to the conference, the Martech Expo running on the 7th and 8th of September poses as a premier opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in trailblazing marketing technologies and solutions. A host of diverse exhibitors will present an assortment of exciting products and services, thereby extending the boundary of possibilities and encouraging links with industry pioneers.
Elevating the overall vibrancy and social allure of MartechFest, the festival schedule is punctuated with various exciting networking activities crafted to promote connection and camaraderie among the participants. A highlight of these is the red carpet Netherlands Premier of the short film ¨Modular California Vibes¨ and exclusive club night scheduled for September 8th. MartechFest has the honour of featuring globally acclaimed DJ Joachim Garraud as the host for this unique evening event. Known for his electrifying performances and unique soundscapes, Garraud's participation promises an unforgettable experience that fuses entertainment, networking, and a pitch-perfect, relaxed atmosphere conducive to conversations and new connections.
Adding further charisma to the festival remit, MartechFest offers a picturesque boat tour on Saturday, September 9th. This event, beyond being a delightful diversion from the festival's professional buzz, provides attendees with a scenic escape that perfectly balances the insightful intensity of the festival's core proceedings. This blend of leisure and learning, added to the elegant draw of DJ Joachim Garraud's performance, defines MartechFest's commitment to delivering more than just a conventional industry event.
Emailexpert UK Ltd.'s commitment to fostering a dynamic platform for knowledge sharing, innovation, and networking is embodied within MartechFest. The company stands eager to witness the collaboration of marketing and tech enthusiasts from across the globe. They acknowledge the significant support of showcase sponsor DMARC Advisor.
Official registration for MartechFest is now live. The free entry to Martech Expo is aimed at making the event more inclusive and accessible. For tickets, a comprehensive agenda, speaker list, and sponsorship details, please navigate to the official festival website martechfest.com
For press inquiries, please contact Andrew Bonar, at hello@martechfest.com
About Emailexpert UK Ltd.: A stalwart in orchestrating impactful marketing technology events, Emailexpert UK Ltd. is a frontrunner in the industry. With a focus on enhancing email marketing, customer relationship management, B2B marketing, and spearheading technology trends, their objective is to empower the marketing industry with in-depth knowledge and abundant networking opportunities.
