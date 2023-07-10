For Immediate Release:

July 10, 2023

KDWP to Offer Special Hunting Access this Fall Through Free Draw

PRATT – Exclusive access to land not normally open to hunting and above average success rates... Sound like an expensive hunting lease? Well, it’s not. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Special Hunts program provides hundreds of such hunts each fall and winter, and what’s even better? There’s no charge – all you have to do is apply and be selected.

KDWP’s Special Hunts program offers hunting opportunities with limited access to public and private lands, including select refuge areas, for deer, upland game, waterfowl, doves, turkey and furbearers.

Applications must be made online here, https://programs.ksoutdoors.com/2023-Fall-Winter-Hunts, and a random drawing will determine who is selected.

This fall and winter, KDWP is offering more than 350 individual “Special Hunt” opportunities.

The application period opened July 8, 2023, with the application draw dates as follows:

First Draw Hunts (hunts occurring in September and October) – Aug. 7, 2023

Second Draw Hunts (hunts occurring in November and December) – Sept. 25, 2023

Third Draw Hunts (hunts occurring in January and February) – Dec. 11, 2023

Resident or nonresident hunters may apply, though some hunts are restricted to residents only. When applying online, hunters will select hunts by species, date and category, which include “Open,” “Youth,” or “Mentored” hunts. All applicants are eligible to apply for Open Hunts, regardless of age or hunting experience. Youth Hunts require parties to include at least one hunter age 18 or younger, accompanied by an adult age 21 or older (who may not hunt). And Mentored Hunts are open to both youth and novice hunters supervised by a mentor age 21 or older (who may also hunt).

E-mail notifications are sent to both "successful" and "unsuccessful" applicants within two business weeks of the drawing. Successful applicants will also be emailed their hunt permit, as well as area maps and other pertinent information. Hunters are responsible for purchasing necessary licenses and permits required by law.

For more information on KDWP’s Special Hunts Program, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Special-Hunts-Information.

