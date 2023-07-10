F&G Commission meeting via teleconference at 8 a.m. MDT on July 12

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet Wednesday, July 12 at 8 a.m. MDT via conference call. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Headquarters Office in Boise or any regional Fish and Game office to listen in.

The Commission is scheduled to set Chinook salmon fishing seasons in the Boise River. Since broodstock needs have been met at the Rapid River Hatchery, Fish and Game fish managers are proposing to transport adult and jack Chinook salmon from Rapid River Hatchery for release into the Boise River to provide additional angling opportunity.

There will be no opportunity for public comment or questions during the meeting.

To see each agenda item's full gold sheet, go to the Fish and Game Commission webpage.