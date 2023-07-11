MPC23 to Unveil Fresh Channel Partner Opportunities, Aug. 23-25 in Atlanta

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event

Meet New Partners, Unlock Recurring Revenue Streams at The Digital Commerce Event

As a pioneer in telecom channel publishing and events, Marla helped telecom agents, value-added resellers and other channel partners discover new opportunities and grow their businesses.” — Natasha Royer Coons

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MPC: The Digital Commerce Event today announced that tech channel leaders will attend and speak at the 13th annual MPC conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet industry leaders who will share perspectives on the network economy, which is growing exponentially, according to experts, who have noted that the combined global revenue pool will potentially reach $70 trillion by 2030.

Natasha Royer Coons, CEO at Advantix, thanked MPC for the opportunity, stating that Marla Ellerman, MPC Executive Director and publisher of Mobile Marketing & Technology, has been instrumental in telecom channel partner growth.

“As a pioneer in telecom channel publishing and events, Marla helped telecom agents, value-added resellers and other channel partners connect with industry colleagues and vendors, discover new opportunities and grow their businesses,” Coons said. “Now she’s introducing these remarkable entrepreneurs to opportunities in FinTech. I think it’s a brilliant stroke and look forward to seeing what transpires at MPC23!”

Parallel growth trajectories

Thanking Coons, Ellerman reflected on opportunities among telecom, payments and fintech industries, sectors that she noted have followed a similar growth trajectory.

“The tech channel, which includes telecom and other industry leading technology providers, is similar in many ways to the ISO, ISV and VAR channels. Stakeholders in all sectors are dealing with consolidation and commoditization,” she said. “Agents are looking for value-added solutions to sell and new partnerships to solidify at our conference. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of this profitable global movement.”

With vertical solutions top of mind among attendees, speakers and exhibitors, Ellerman noted these solutions can help Technology Service Brokers and agents close more deals more rapidly while opening adjacent upstream opportunities for strategic partnerships and growth.

New business models

Ellerman further noted that next-gen solutions in the digital-first world require new methods of selling, which rely more and more on strong partnership models. The Channel was built on strong partnerships, she added, including some that have been in place for 30 years or more.

With today’s emphasis on consultative, vertically-focused selling, Ellerman noted that business owners and independent software vendors are tired of price-driven sales pitches. They want substantive, value propositions, she said, and MPC channel partners can deliver this and more.

“Learn trade secrets from industry leaders who have made it to the top of their organizations and industries,” Ellerman said. “I’m excited to facilitate introductions to banking, finance, fintech and telecom executives who have so much in common, from integrated solutions to innovative new ways to help businesses grow and scale.”

Diverse agenda topics

The three-day event will include a diverse array of topics, Ellerman stated, including panel discussions among fintech, payments and telecom channel experts, ranging from emerging trends in finance to next-generation security and point-of-sale technologies.

Advantix is offering a special discount to attendees, Ellerman added. Visit https://mpcevent.com/product/conference-attendee/ and enter discount code MPC23ADVX to receive $50 off registration.

ABOUT MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing. For more information, visit: https://mpcevent.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mpcevent and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mpc-digital-commerce/.

ABOUT MPC23

MPC23, which marks the 13th year of MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, will be held at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North from August 23 to 25, 2023. Themed, “The Movement of Money,” the exclusive event will focus on alternative payment technologies in established and emerging markets, connecting participants with the future of commerce. For more information, visit https://mpcevent.com/.

About Advantix

Advantix is a managed connectivity experience (MCx) provider that leverages its proprietary SaaS platform and expense management tools to help partners and enterprises fulfill, optimize, manage and report on any SIM or circuit, any device or hardware type, any plan type or service, and any invoice or spend. The company's platform integrates carrier APIs, network management and business-intelligence (BI) dashboarding to give partners or customers the ability to activate, access and manage any telecom asset in real time. For more information, visit https://advantixsolutions.com/.