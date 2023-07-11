AMBHAR Tequila Launches in Massachusetts & Rhode Island in Partnership with Atlantic Beverage Distributors

Ambhar Tequila Management Team -Ambhar Tequila & Atlantic Beverage Distributors

AMBHAR Tequila announces its expansion and launch in Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a strategic partnership with Atlantic Beverage Distributors.

HOLLISTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AMBHAR Tequila, a renowned ultra-premium tequila brand owned by KIV Spirits, LLC, is thrilled to announce its expansion and launch in Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a strategic partnership with Atlantic Beverage Distributors, a leading wine and spirits distributor.

AMBHAR Tequila is a meticulously handcrafted artisan ultra-premium sipping tequila produced in small batches, utilizing age-old recipes and 100% blue weber agave cultivated in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Each AMBHAR decanter is distinctively designed, crafted from heavy virgin glass in a shape reminiscent of canteens carried by Old West cowboys to house their “Mexican brandy.” The bottle’s design incorporates an elegant horseshoe, symbolizing good fortune for all those who indulge in its contents. The brand offers five distinct expressions: Plata, Reposado, Anejo, Cristalino, and Extra Anejo, each boasting a unique flavor profile and unparalleled smoothness.

Atlantic Beverage Distributors, based in Holliston, Massachusetts, is widely recognized as a leader in the delivery of craft beer, fine wine, and craft spirits. Established in 1995, the company has built a stellar reputation by offering an exceptional portfolio of award-winning wines, beer, and spirits sourced from around the globe. Atlantic Beverage Distributors exemplifies passion, innovation, and integrity within the wholesale beverage industry.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with AMBHAR Tequila and introduce it to our loyal customers here in Massachusetts," said Sean Siegal, President of Atlantic Beverage Distributors. He further added, "AMBHAR Tequila is a high-quality product that appeals to both seasoned tequila enthusiasts and newcomers to the spirit."

Mino Soghomonian, General Sales Manager of Atlantic Beverages Distributors, echoed this sentiment, stating, “At Atlantic Beverage Distributors, our objective is to be the leading provider of craft beer, craft spirits, and fine wine, by delivering exceptional service and value to our customers and supplier partner. We eagerly look forward to bringing AMBHAR Tequila to our customer base in our markets.

Iqleen Virdi, Executive Chairwoman of AMBHAR Tequila expressed her excitement about expanding the brand's presence in the Northeast market. "AMBHAR Tequila is an ultra-premium brand crafted with the finest ingredients and utmost care. I'm incredibly proud of what we have created, and I am confident that Atlantic Beverages will help us reach more discerning consumers who appreciate the essence of fine spirits."

Jaime Celerio, the visionary CEO and founder of AMBHAR Tequila, expressed his delight in partnering with Atlantic Beverage Distributors to distribute AMBHAR Tequila throughout Massachusetts & Rhode Island. "We have devoted immense effort to crafting a tequila that stands out from the rest in terms of quality and taste. With Atlantic Beverage Distributors expansive distribution network, we are confident in our ability to bring AMBHAR to consumers across Massachusetts & Rhode Island swiftly and efficiently.”

AMBHAR Tequila is now available at select liquor stores and bars across Massachusetts & Rhode Island. For more information about AMBHAR Tequila or Atlantic Beverage Distributors, please visit their respective websites at www.ambhar.com or www.atlanticbeveragedistributors.com.

About KIV Spirits, LLC

KIV Spirits, LLC is a NY-based spirits company headed by CEO and Chairwoman, Iqleen Virdi. The company’s mission is to create high-quality products that cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of consumers around the world.

About AMBHAR Global Spirits, LLC dba AMBHAR Tequila

AMBHAR Tequila, HQ in Woodlands Texas, is made from 100% blue weber agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. It is distilled twice and aged in American oak barrels for smoothness and flavor. AMBHAR Tequila offers five expressions: Plata (Blanco), Reposado, Anejo, Cristalino, and Extra Anejo. AMBHAR Tequila is available in select markets across the United States, UK, Canada, Mexico, and New Zealand, as well as online at www.AMBHAR.com.

About Atlantic Beverage Distributors

Atlantic Beverage Distributors is a leader in the delivery of craft beer, fine wine, and craft spirits across Massachusetts. Established in 1995, and Head Quartered in Holliston, MA, the company has built a stellar reputation by offering an exceptional portfolio of award-winning wines, beer, and spirits sourced from around the globe. Atlantic Beverage Distributors exemplifies passion, innovation, and integrity within the wholesale beverage industry. www.atlanticbeveragedistributors.com

For more information, please visit www.AMBHAR.com.

Paola Maldonado

AMBHAR Tequila

+1 732-730-7744

prnews@AMBHAR.com

