TDOC Joins Community Partners For Resource Fair

CHATTANOOGA – The Tennessee Department of Correction’s (TDOC) Chattanooga Community Resource Center (CRC) and local agencies are teaming up to assist justice-involved individuals.  The New Life Resource Fair is designed to help people connect with resources necessary for their success after incarceration or while on probation or parole.  The resources include educational assistance, help obtaining identification, financial planning, housing, and legal guidance; haircuts and business attire will also be available to those in attendance at no charge.

“Re-entry for justice-involved individuals can be confusing, frustrating, and difficult,” Chattanooga CRC Director Jessica Carter said.  “Providing opportunities to access these vital resources in one location can help them clear the hurdles to success.”

All individuals with a criminal background who are searching for assistance with housing, education, employment, healthcare, legal, or identification are encouraged to attend.

WHAT:                       A New Life Resource Fair

WHEN:                      July 18, 2023, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

                                    (Haircuts available from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

WHERE:                     1201 Poplar Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

