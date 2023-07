34 Connecticut STEM Leaders Designated as 2023 Women of Innovation® Awardees

CTC celebrates the trailblazing class of 2023 - women & girls inspiring visionary leadership in scientific research, education, manufacturing & entrepreneurship

HARTFORD, CT, U.S., July 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) is excited to announce the 2023 Women of Innovation. Thirty-four exceptional Connecticut women have been notified that they will be recognized for their achievements in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at the 18th annual Women of Innovationawards.The October 25th event from 5 PM to 7 PM is WOI’s first in-person ceremony since 2019 and will be held at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.The prestigious awardees were selected from a field of over 80 nominees – scientists, researchers, academics, manufacturers, student leaders, entrepreneurs, and technicians who are catalysts for scientific advancement throughout Connecticut.The 2023 Women of Innovationare:• Youth Innovation and Leadership:Aditi Bhattamishra - Student, Amity Regional High SchoolKatherine Chan - Student, Joel Barlow High SchoolEmma Conway - Student, Suffield High SchoolAna-Lois Davis - Student, CREC Academy of Aerospace & EngineeringSundra Lu - Student, Avon High School• Collegian Innovation and Leadership:Jennifer Moses Arulraj Moses - Undergraduate, Southern Connecticut State UniversityFei Dou – Ph.D. Candidate, University of ConnecticutAudrey Larson - Undergraduate, UConn, co-Founder, Geomate LLCand Unfolded LLPAlyssa Matz - Undergraduate, UConn School of MedicineHephzibah Rajan - Undergraduate, Quinnipiac University• Academic Innovation and LeadershipMarissa Barreto - Lead Magnet Teacher, Aero/Hydrospace Engineering & Physical Science Magnet High SchoolLaurie Caines - Associate Professor of Medicine, UConn Health CenterIvana Milanovic - Professor of Mechanical, Aerospace & Acoustical Engineering, University of HartfordPatricia Rinaldi - Chemistry Teacher, Wilton High SchoolPaula Zimbrean MD - Associate Professor of Psychiatry & Surgery (Transplantation), Yale School of Medicine• Community Innovation and LeadershipGwendolyn Brantley - Founder & Executive Director, ACCESS Educational Services, Inc.Dana Gilland – Senior Vice President, Environmental Social Governance, ApiJect Systems CorporationJennifer Good – Chief Executive Officer, Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.• Corporate Innovation and LeadershipMichelle Johnson - Chief Executive Officer, Metrum Research GroupKatie Cubina - Senior Vice President, Missions Program, Mystic AquariumMichelle Madden - Materials Engineering Operational Military Engines Lead,Pratt & WhitneyNancy Miller - Senior Manager. Project Engineering Systems Project EngineeringTriumph GroupIoana Stanescu - Manager of Systems Engineering, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc.Rebecca Velez Frey - President & Chief Executive Officer, Siduma Therapeutics, Inc. Venture Partner Elm Street VenturesBrittany Zabinsky - Associate Director, Pratt & Whitney• Entrepreneurial Innovation and LeadershipLeila Daneshmandi - Co-founder and COO of Encapsulate and Assistant Professor of Innovation & Entrepreneurship at UConn School of EngineeringStacey duBell Mileti - Chief Executive Officer, Unisoft Medical CorporationMichelle Frank - Chief Growth Officer, Goodroot, Inc.• Research Innovation and LeadershipRosalie Bordett - Graduate Researcher, UConn Health CenterElise Courtois - Director, Single Cell Biology Lab and Senior Research Scientist, State of CT Endometriosis, The Jackson LaboratoryAkiko Iwasaki - Sterling Professor of Immunobiology and Professor of Dermatology and of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology and ofEpidemic (Microbial Disease) Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Inst., Yale UniversityKatherine Kayser-Bricker - Chief Scientific Officer, Halda Therapeutics Inc.Bronwyn Power - Associate Director, Pratt & WhitneyLeslie Shor - Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Education, UConn School of Engineering“Since the first Women of Innovation event that I attended, I have been extremely impressed with the great contribution these outstanding women have had and continue to have on the technology ecosystem and our society. The winners and finalists in the High School category are especially astounding; they have accomplished more in 17 or 18 years than most people do in a lifetime,” says Giovanni Tomasi, President/Chief Technology Officer of RSL Fiber Systems and Board Chair of CTC.Finalists were selected based on innovativeness and accomplishments in science and technology, independent research, as well as academic achievement and community service.Milena Stankova Erwin, CTC’s new Executive Director noted: “Congratulations to all the award finalists! I am excited to honor them and celebrate their accomplishments and their contributions. The Connecticut Technology Council is proud to host the Women of Innovation event with the support of our members, sponsors, and partners.”The 18th annual Women of Innovationawards event is sponsored by Medtronic, Axinn, Veltrop and Harkrider LLP, The University of Connecticut, Connecticut Department. of Economic & Community Development, State of Connecticut, and FuelCell Energy, Inc., with Supporting Level Sponsorships and Scholarship funding from Carillon Technologies, Empowering Pathways, HyAxiom, Nel Hydrogen, iCleanse, Precision Combustion, Inc., Nassau Financial Group, RSL Advanced Lighting Technologies, The Jackson Laboratory, Carol (Hylton Bravo) Thorney and Visual Technologies, Inc.All nominees had to meet the following minimum requirements: currently working or studying in Connecticut, demonstrate strong leadership abilities, and serve or previously served as a mentor, either short or long-term, peer mentor, career mentor or life mentor. Nominees must also meet the specific requirements of the award for which they were nominated.For further information on supporting WOI, contact Sheryl O'Connor, at soconnor@wealthconductor.com or Carol Thorney, at carol.thorney@avanade.comAbout The Connecticut Technology Council:CTC is a statewide, member-based trade association focused on uniting and growing Connecticut’s technology community by connecting leaders, driving public policy, and providing needed resources to growing tech companies. CTC works with its members and the community to advance Connecticut’s reputation as a tech-centered state.