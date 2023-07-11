34 Connecticut STEM Leaders Designated as 2023 Women of Innovation® Awardees
CTC celebrates the trailblazing class of 2023 - women & girls inspiring visionary leadership in scientific research, education, manufacturing & entrepreneurshipHARTFORD, CT, U.S., July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) is excited to announce the 2023 Women of Innovation®. Thirty-four exceptional Connecticut women have been notified that they will be recognized for their achievements in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at the 18th annual Women of Innovation® awards.
The October 25th event from 5 PM to 7 PM is WOI’s first in-person ceremony since 2019 and will be held at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.
The prestigious awardees were selected from a field of over 80 nominees – scientists, researchers, academics, manufacturers, student leaders, entrepreneurs, and technicians who are catalysts for scientific advancement throughout Connecticut.
The 2023 Women of Innovation® are:
• Youth Innovation and Leadership:
Aditi Bhattamishra - Student, Amity Regional High School
Katherine Chan - Student, Joel Barlow High School
Emma Conway - Student, Suffield High School
Ana-Lois Davis - Student, CREC Academy of Aerospace & Engineering
Sundra Lu - Student, Avon High School
• Collegian Innovation and Leadership:
Jennifer Moses Arulraj Moses - Undergraduate, Southern Connecticut State University
Fei Dou – Ph.D. Candidate, University of Connecticut
Audrey Larson - Undergraduate, UConn, co-Founder, Geomate LLC
and Unfolded LLP
Alyssa Matz - Undergraduate, UConn School of Medicine
Hephzibah Rajan - Undergraduate, Quinnipiac University
• Academic Innovation and Leadership
Marissa Barreto - Lead Magnet Teacher, Aero/Hydrospace Engineering & Physical Science Magnet High School
Laurie Caines - Associate Professor of Medicine, UConn Health Center
Ivana Milanovic - Professor of Mechanical, Aerospace & Acoustical Engineering, University of Hartford
Patricia Rinaldi - Chemistry Teacher, Wilton High School
Paula Zimbrean MD - Associate Professor of Psychiatry & Surgery (Transplantation), Yale School of Medicine
• Community Innovation and Leadership
Gwendolyn Brantley - Founder & Executive Director, ACCESS Educational Services, Inc.
Dana Gilland – Senior Vice President, Environmental Social Governance, ApiJect Systems Corporation
Jennifer Good – Chief Executive Officer, Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
• Corporate Innovation and Leadership
Michelle Johnson - Chief Executive Officer, Metrum Research Group
Katie Cubina - Senior Vice President, Missions Program, Mystic Aquarium
Michelle Madden - Materials Engineering Operational Military Engines Lead,
Pratt & Whitney
Nancy Miller - Senior Manager. Project Engineering Systems Project Engineering
Triumph Group
Ioana Stanescu - Manager of Systems Engineering, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc.
Rebecca Velez Frey - President & Chief Executive Officer, Siduma Therapeutics, Inc. Venture Partner Elm Street Ventures
Brittany Zabinsky - Associate Director, Pratt & Whitney
• Entrepreneurial Innovation and Leadership
Leila Daneshmandi - Co-founder and COO of Encapsulate and Assistant Professor of Innovation & Entrepreneurship at UConn School of Engineering
Stacey duBell Mileti - Chief Executive Officer, Unisoft Medical Corporation
Michelle Frank - Chief Growth Officer, Goodroot, Inc.
• Research Innovation and Leadership
Rosalie Bordett - Graduate Researcher, UConn Health Center
Elise Courtois - Director, Single Cell Biology Lab and Senior Research Scientist, State of CT Endometriosis, The Jackson Laboratory
Akiko Iwasaki - Sterling Professor of Immunobiology and Professor of Dermatology and of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology and of
Epidemic (Microbial Disease) Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Inst., Yale University
Katherine Kayser-Bricker - Chief Scientific Officer, Halda Therapeutics Inc.
Bronwyn Power - Associate Director, Pratt & Whitney
Leslie Shor - Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Education, UConn School of Engineering
“Since the first Women of Innovation event that I attended, I have been extremely impressed with the great contribution these outstanding women have had and continue to have on the technology ecosystem and our society. The winners and finalists in the High School category are especially astounding; they have accomplished more in 17 or 18 years than most people do in a lifetime,” says Giovanni Tomasi, President/Chief Technology Officer of RSL Fiber Systems and Board Chair of CTC.
Finalists were selected based on innovativeness and accomplishments in science and technology, independent research, as well as academic achievement and community service.
Milena Stankova Erwin, CTC’s new Executive Director noted: “Congratulations to all the award finalists! I am excited to honor them and celebrate their accomplishments and their contributions. The Connecticut Technology Council is proud to host the Women of Innovation event with the support of our members, sponsors, and partners.”
The 18th annual Women of Innovation® awards event is sponsored by Medtronic, Axinn, Veltrop and Harkrider LLP, The University of Connecticut, Connecticut Department. of Economic & Community Development, State of Connecticut, and FuelCell Energy, Inc., with Supporting Level Sponsorships and Scholarship funding from Carillon Technologies, Empowering Pathways, HyAxiom, Nel Hydrogen, iCleanse, Precision Combustion, Inc., Nassau Financial Group, RSL Advanced Lighting Technologies, The Jackson Laboratory, Carol (Hylton Bravo) Thorney and Visual Technologies, Inc.
All nominees had to meet the following minimum requirements: currently working or studying in Connecticut, demonstrate strong leadership abilities, and serve or previously served as a mentor, either short or long-term, peer mentor, career mentor or life mentor. Nominees must also meet the specific requirements of the award for which they were nominated.
For further information on supporting WOI, contact Sheryl O'Connor, at soconnor@wealthconductor.com or Carol Thorney, at carol.thorney@avanade.com
About The Connecticut Technology Council:
CTC is a statewide, member-based trade association focused on uniting and growing Connecticut’s technology community by connecting leaders, driving public policy, and providing needed resources to growing tech companies. CTC works with its members and the community to advance Connecticut’s reputation as a tech-centered state.
Milena Erwin
Connecticut Technology Council
executive.director@ct.org
