Unleashing Usage-Based Pricing to Drive Growth, Customer Satisfaction and Retention: The Why’s, How’s and Roadmap

BluLogix Partners with MGI Research to uncover the hidden power of usage-based pricing to boost revenue, deliver customer value, and stay competitive

Customers, product leaders and investors are clamoring for options for pricing products and services - from usage-based to tiered to hybrid - but getting from conception to revenue can be a challenge.” — Youssef Yaghmour, CEO BluLogix

UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As companies strive to boost revenue, deliver customer value, and stay competitive, they are increasingly embracing the potential of usage-based pricing. However, despite the growing recognition of its benefits, there is a lack of comprehensive guidance on the practical steps to launch, expand, and scale these intricate pricing models.

BluLogix presents a complimentary webinar with Igor Stenmark and Andrew Dailey of MGI Research designed to help companies looking to operationalize usage-based pricing strategies increase customer satisfaction and retention, and overall growth, including practical steps to scaling consumption pricing models.

Join industry leaders, BluLogix’s CEO Youssef Yaghmour and MGI Research’s Igor Stenmark and Andrew Dailey as they share insights into not only the benefits of usage-based pricing but also how to build a roadmap for implementing complex subscription management and billing – including usage-based billing technology, data require to be integrated and the automations and workflows needed to scale.

This webinar covers critical concepts to help organizations understand how to

• Harness complex pricing to boost Product-Led Growth (PLG) and customer satisfaction while reducing churn.

• Use their billing platform to integrate data, manage the licensing and provisioning process, mediate and rate usage, and automate the workflow to plug revenue leaks.

• Map out an implementation roadmap, including the prerequisites and tools needed to create a robust usage billing capability.

• Integrate with external systems, including widely used CRM and ERP platforms to synchronize data and align reports and dashboards across the monetization ecosystem.

Date and Time: Wednesday, July 19th, 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM EST

