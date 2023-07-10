Royalton Barracks / DUI / Criminal DLS
CASE#: 23B2003147
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/02/2023 at 1339 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Rd, Bridgewater, VT
VIOLATION: DUI / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Austin Crossman
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/02/2023 at approximately 1339 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a motor vehicle complaint at 52 Upper Rd in the town of Bridgewater. Upon arrival, Troopers learned that the operator had left the scene and was later located at a residence in the town of Stockbridge. The operator was identified as Austin Crossman of Plymouth, VT. While speaking with Crossman, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Upon further investigation Troopers discovered that Crossman’s Driver’s license was criminally suspended, Crossman was taken into custody without incident and transported to VSP Royalton Barracks for processing. Crossman was cited to appear at Windsor County Superior Court Criminal Division on a later date shown below.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/25/2023 08:00 A.M.
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE