Remington Hospitality Continues to Improve Employee Experience, Partners With DailyPay
Leading Hotel Management Company Provides Critical Financial Wellness Benefit of On-Demand Pay
This groundbreaking solution has not only empowered our associates to better manage their finances but has also provided them the control they want and financial planning resources...”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Remington Hospitality, a leading hotel management company, announced its partnership with DailyPay, the leading provider of on-demand pay. With DailyPay, Remington Hospitality employees have access to their earned pay as they earn it. This critical financial wellness benefit provides the employees with the power of choice and control over their pay, allowing them to pay bills, spend, save, and invest on their own schedules.
— Amanda Gray, Chief Human Resource Officer at Remington Hospitality
Remington Hospitality’s guiding light is its motto, “Where Passionate People Thrive,” underscoring the company’s commitment to genuine hospitality. Its hard-working associates are the heart and strength of its business. Remington Hospitality strives to provide benefit options that protect its employees’ physical, mental, and financial well-being so they can thrive.
"DailyPay has revolutionized the way we approach associate financial well-being. With this optional innovative payroll advance platform, our team members now have access to their hard-earned wages on a daily basis,” said Amanda Gray, Chief Human Resource Officer at Remington Hospitality. “This groundbreaking solution has not only empowered our associates to better manage their finances but has also provided them the control they want and financial planning resources to maximize this benefit. We firmly believe that DailyPay is a game-changer for the modern workplace."
Through its partnership with DailyPay, Remington Hospitality is adding a critical financial wellness benefit to its already robust total rewards package, enabling its employees to be in the driver's seat of their financial well-being. Remington Hospitality prides itself on having the best in class programs and partners. Among the company’s dedication to financial wellness, Remington Hospitality provides on-demand pay, income protection, discount programs, company benefits, financial planning, and retirement 401(k).
To learn more about career opportunities at Remington Hospitality, visit www.remingtonhotels.com/careers.
About Remington Hospitality:
Remington is a dynamic hotel management company providing genuine hospitality and expertise in property management. Founded in 1968, the hospitality group has grown into a strong, industry-leading service provider and today manages 128 hotels in 27 states and Washington, D.C., across 24 brands, including 18 independent and boutique properties. Remington believes its people are the ultimate source of competitive advantage. The organization has a reputation for consistently delivering outstanding results to owners, investors, brands, guests, and associates. As a result of our success, Remington has become the place Where Passionate People Thrive. Visit www.remingtonhospitality.com to learn more.
About DailyPay:
DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system for everyone. DailyPay delivers the industry’s leading on-demand pay solution with modern, insight-driven pay strategies that help America’s leading employers to activate their workforce and build stronger relationships with their employees, so they feel more engaged, work harder, and stay longer. DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis and Belfast. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.
