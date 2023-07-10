VinoSummit 2023: Unveiling a World of Wine Excellence in Miami
VinoSummit, Miami's premier wine conference, is set to take place on Saturday, August 26th, 2023. The conference will bring together renowned winemakers, industry experts, and wine professionals for a day of immersive wine experiences, educational seminars, and exceptional tastings.
The full program for VinoSummit 2023 has been unveiled, showcasing an unparalleled lineup of speakers, tastings, and educational sessions that are sure to captivate the senses and elevate attendees' appreciation for the world of wine. Kicking off the day at 9 am, Timothy Malone, head winemaker of Oregon's Appassionata Estate, will lead an engaging seminar titled "Exploring the Journey of Maturing Pinot Noir with Erni Loosen's Appassionata Estate". Joining remotely from Germany, the renowned Erni Loosen will share his expertise and insights, making this a truly unique experience.
The morning sessions continue with Michel Couttolenc, Seña U.S. Export Director, presenting "Crafting An Icon Wine", featuring the exceptional wines of Chilean Winery Seña.
To satisfy the palate, VinoSummit will offer two coffee breaks, sponsored by Kobrand Wine & Spirits, and Champagne Pommery, and a delectable buffet lunch at Tuyo Restaurant. During the lunch, Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET, MW Candidate, will present "The Diversity of Bordeaux Wines", providing valuable insights into the rich tapestry of Bordeaux's wine offerings.
The afternoon sessions commence with a thrilling blind tasting adventure led by Kristina Sazama, DipWSET, Certified Sommelier, and Stage 2 Master of Wine candidate. Titled "Sparkling Secrets Unveiled: A Blind Tasting Adventure", attendees will have the opportunity to explore a range of sparkling wines in a blind tasting setting, enhancing their tasting abilities and expanding their appreciation for these effervescent delights.
The conference concludes with a captivating seminar titled "Exploring Tuscany's History, Tradition and Terroir", featuring the exceptional wines of Barone Ricasoli, Isole e Olena, and Bibi Graetz. Led by Daniele Sbordi, Luxury Portfolio Sales Director of FOLIO Fine Wine Partners, this session promises to transport attendees to the enchanting landscapes of Tuscany through a sensory wine experience.
Ticket holders will have access to four seminars led by esteemed wine experts, multiple wine tastings, two coffee breaks featuring remarkable selections, and a sumptuous buffet lunch prepared by Chef Chris Bulgarin. This all-encompassing experience offers an exceptional opportunity to delve into the world of wine and broaden one's oenological horizons.
To facilitate the attendance of industry professionals, VinoSummit extends a special 25% discount to members of the trade, including restaurants, distributors, importers, wine shops, and educators. Simply use the coupon code TRADE2023 to avail the discount. Early birds can also take advantage of a 10% discount by using the coupon code EARLYBIRD. Limited tickets are available for VinoSummit 2023, so act swiftly to secure your place at this unparalleled wine event. To register and learn more about
VinoSummit, visit the official website at https://floridawineacademy.com/product/vinosummit-2023/
About VinoSummit: VinoSummit is an annual wine conference that brings together wine enthusiasts, industry professionals, and experts for a day of education, exploration, and celebration of the world of wine. With a lineup of seminars, tastings, and networking opportunities, VinoSummit aims to elevate the wine experience and foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for wines from around the globe.
