Texas-Based Skin Care Professionals Recommend Extra Caution During This Year’s Summer Heatwave

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quinn Dermatology Offers Skin Cancer Treatments & Preventative Services

As the brutal Texas summer heat continues to hit record highs, Quinn Dermatology, a new skincare clinic with offices in Houston and Beaumont, is offering skin cancer screening services, covered by most medical insurance, to help local residents protect against skin cancer. Generally caused by overexposure to the sun, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S. today. In fact, this year alone, approximately 5,530 melanoma cases are expected to be diagnosed in Texas, with approximately 470 deaths, according to Texas Oncology.

The vast majority of skin cancers can be prevented by taking simple steps to protect your skin from sun radiation,” said Dr. Andrew Quinn, owner and lead dermatologist at Quinn Dermatology. “Another important preventative step is to get to know your skin, which is why skincare education is at the core of everything we do."

From detection, diagnosis, and treatment of skin cancer, Dr. Quinn’s patients receive ongoing education on how to identify important skin changes and its unique impact on overall skin health. Quinn Dermatology offers inclusive dermatological care, including medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services, all of which includes skin cancer treatment.

Additional skin cancer preventative and treatment services include:

• Skin Cancer Screening

• Skin Lesions & Growth Biopsies

• Skin Cancer Diagnosis & Staging

• Oncology Collaboration & Treatment Planning

• Surgical Procedures

• Follow-up Care

Taking steps to prevent skin cancer is important all year round, but being diligent with sun safety best practices is especially critical during Texas’ hot summer months. To learn more about how to protect against skin cancer or to schedule a skin cancer screening, visit quinndermatology.com or call the clinic’s primary location in Houston’s West University area at (832) 753-7546.

About Quinn Dermatology

Quinn Dermatology is owned and operated by Dr. Andrew Quinn, a board-certified dermatologist. The clinic has offices in Houston and Beaumont, Texas, and provides medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologic assessments and treatment plans for patients of all ages. To learn more about Quinn Dermatology, visit quinndermatology.com.