Ovation Announces New Call-to-Text Feature, Saving Time for Restaurants and Opening a New Feedback Channel
The New Feature Catches Every Call, Sending Requested Info to Callers Through Text ConversationsOREM, UTAH, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ovation, the real-time guest feedback platform for restaurants, has announced the release of their new automated call answering feature, Call-to-Text. Ovation's Call-to-Text feature empowers restaurants by automatically answering their calls, enabling efficient feedback collection at scale, minimizing disruptions to staff, and ensuring a consistently exceptional guest experience for all callers by giving them the info they need over text.
The Ovation team aims to address a prevalent issue in the restaurant industry through Call-to-Text. Numerous calls to restaurants often remain unanswered due to their inefficiency in utilizing staff time and hindering service speed. Unfortunately, this results in guest frustration and potential loss of business.
With Call-to-Text, callers select an option from a customizable menu and immediately get a text message with the requested information like ordering links, hours of operation, or even the Ovation survey. If needed, they can be transferred to talk directly with staff. Uniquely, data collected from calls seamlessly integrates with the Ovation feedback platform, which creates detailed reports on call metrics and feedback. Just like feedback collected elsewhere through Ovation, managers can chat in real-time with guests who leave feedback through Call-to-Text.
Derek Morgan, Co-Founder of Ovation, said, “Call-to-Text is one of our most requested features, and it’s clear to see why: everyone wins. With Call-to-Text, we add an additional avenue by which customers can get support and provide feedback - all while saving the restaurant hours out of their week."
First users have seen the impact of Call-to-Text. Gary Barnes, Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Gregorys Coffee, said, “Call-to-Text is all upside. You're improving your in-store experience because you're not requiring your team members to be on the phone, and you're making the life of callers better because now they're not waiting for answers or hoping someone picks up and being frustrated that they don't. Instead, they get a text message with the answer they need in real time. That’s an all around better experience.”
Call-to-Text is available to Ovation customers on the Pro plan.
About Ovation: Voted the #1 guest feedback platform in a nationwide survey, Ovation uses a 2-question SMS-based survey as a Digital Table Touch™ that has redefined guest feedback. Through frictionless integrations with online ordering platforms and other tools, Ovation allows restaurants to easily resolve guest concerns in real-time, get more 5-star reviews, discover insights to improve, and drive revenue. To learn more, visit www.ovationup.com.
