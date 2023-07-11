Aviation Week Network's MRO Asia-Pacific Returns to Singapore, September 26-28
The conference and exhibition is the region’s largest event for the aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul industry
Our attendees will connect with innovative leaders, hear new content and ideas, develop new partnerships and contacts, share knowledge, shop solution providers and make business deals.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network’s MRO Asia-Pacific (#MROAP) will return to the Singapore Expo and Convention Centre, September 26-28. The conference and exhibition, the region’s largest event for the aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul industry, will bring together the most influential members of industry, locally and globally, to discuss the latest issues and concerns of operators and their service providers and suppliers.
MRO Asia Pacific will provide expert led content, matched networking, and a marketplace where the airline, OEM, MRO and supplier communities will discover and showcase new products and innovations, connect with and source new and existing business partners, and share knowledge and best practices.
Conference sessions will take place on September 26-27 and will feature expert led content including:
• How will the re-opening of China affect the supply chain and regional aftermarket?
• What are the opportunities in India and is there MRO to support the growth?
• What strategies are being put in place to manage and add resilience to the supply chain?
• How is the region aligning and working together to prevent loss of talent overseas?
• How is inflation and high costs affecting regional players and maintenance strategies?
• Are MROs in the region adopting digital to enhance competitiveness?
• Is there the capacity and MRO slots needed for regional players?
The sold-out exhibition hall will be open September 27-28 and will showcase 180 solution providers. The exhibition hall will also include the complimentary Go Live! Theater addressing hot subjects including:
• Understanding the implications if aircraft are more regularly unable to take off in extreme high heat in Southeast Asia and other regions?
• Engaging with challenges of electric
• Navigating regulatory challenges in the region
• Evolving and updating cybersecurity to protect against an ever-changing challenge
• Using digitalization to increase competitiveness
• Assessing AAM in the region: Infrastructure, platforms and challenges
The event is expected to draw 4,000 registered attendees from 60+ countries including hundreds of decision-makers from airlines, lessors and MROs.
“We are thrilled to return to Singapore for the largest industry event in the region,” said Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “Our attendees will connect with innovative leaders, hear new content and ideas, develop new partnerships and contacts, share knowledge, shop solution providers and make business deals.”
The event will start with the MRO Asia-Pacific Awards the evening of Monday, September 25 at Chijmes, Singapore where attendees will recognize and celebrate the extraordinary work of MROs and industry professionals who go above and beyond to make the community soar.
The MRO Asia-Pacific Platinum Sponsor is StandardAero, and Gold Sponsors are AFI KLM E&M, Ameco, Collins Aerospace, Embraer, Lufthansa Technik, OEMS, Pratt & Whitney, SIA Engineering Company, Spirit AeroSystems, and SR Technics. The event is supported by the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Center and the Singapore Tourism Board.
Purposeful Partners are Airlines For America, Airlink, Association for Aerospace Industries (Singapore) IATA, Queensland Government Australia, and Women in Aviation International Singapore Chapter.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
