Summerhill Village Invites Mt. Pleasant Residents to Celebrate 2023 Award Win - Best Community in the United States
Food, Beverages, Music and Home Tours offered at Summerhill Village Red Carpet Award Win Party
We're inviting all of Mt. Pleasant to join us at our 'Award Win Red Carpet' Event. Attainable housing with first class amenities is what we offer. And now, we are recognized as best in the nation”MT. PLEASANT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Leaf Properties, community developer and operator, was named the winner of Manufacturing Housing Institute’s 2023 Land Lease Community East. The award confers national recognition for excellence in manufactured housing for Summmerhill Village in Mount Pleasant Michigan.
“We are celebrating our win as best community in the United States on Wednesday July 12, 5-8PM at 5280 Mission Road, in Mt. Pleasant," said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner at Four Leaf Properties.
The event will celebrate our residents and offer tours of the homes and community amenities. Food, beverages and live entertainment will be part of the fun.
"We're inviting all of Mt. Pleasant to join us at our 'Award Win Red Carpet' Event," said Callaghan. "Attainable housing with first class amenities is what we offer. And now, we are recognized as best in the nation."
Embraced by residents, Summerhill Village has already earned over 100 five-star reviews. With the near-term sellout of phase 2, the 3rd and final phase will open in Fall 2023.
About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable.
To learn more, visit www.fourleafprop.com/2023-community-award/
For more information, please contact Lisa Lane 708-781-1028, llane@fourleafprop.com
