Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates 200th Store Location Milestone
The 200th Grand Opening celebration in Auburn, CA will include a special fundraiser and 12 Days of Free Car Washes
Our 200th store opening is a significant achievement for Quick Quack Car Wash, and we attribute this milestone to our exceptional team and loyal customers.”ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, a leading provider of express car wash services, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 200th store location. This significant achievement represents a major milestone for the company.
Quick Quack began operations as Splash & Dash Car Wash in Sacramento, California in 2004 and had six locations before acquiring seven Quick Quack Car Wash locations in Texas and Colorado and subsequently rebranding the original locations and fully embracing the Quick Quack brand. Quick Quack now operates in five states with more than 3,500 team members.
Quick Quack Car Wash has established a reputation for its innovative approach to car wash services, utilizing new products and environmentally friendly practices to continue meeting the evolving needs of its customers. The opening of the 200th store location is a testament to the collective efforts and dedication of the team, whose commitment has fostered a culture of excellence, teamwork, and customer-centricity.
"Our 200th store opening is a significant achievement for Quick Quack Car Wash, and we attribute this milestone to our exceptional team and loyal customers," said Jason Johnson, CEO and Founding Partner at Quick Quack Car Wash "Our team's dedication to our mission of changing lives for the better has been instrumental in our growth. We take pride in our culture, where being smart, kind, and driven is not just a motto but a way of conducting business. Our success is a testament to their hard work, and we are grateful for their contributions."
Beyond delivering exceptional car wash services, Quick Quack is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and the communities they serve. By implementing water-saving techniques and utilizing biodegradable products, they strive to reduce their ecological footprint and contribute to a cleaner and greener future.
Quick Quack will celebrate its 200th store opening with several grand opening festivities including 12 Days of Free Car Washes and a Ribbon Cutting on July 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. The week will begin with a Preview Fundraiser for the Meo family who lost their 10-year-old son to brain cancer. All donations made between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, July 10 will be presented to the family.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for a company culture of “Smart, Kind, and Driven” leaders, team members, and community partners working together to ensure that customers “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™
