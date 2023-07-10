rezStream Delivers the Ultimate Guest Experience with its Partnership with Akia

rezStream and Akia partnership brings enhanced guest management, communication, and contactless solutions to independent hotels.

Our continued effort to advance our reservation software made these improvements to our Guest Experience with Akia a fantastic upgrade opportunity for our hotel clients.” — Christian Holmsen, CEO of rezStream

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- rezStream is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Akia, an artificial intelligence-powered guest messaging service, to bring a commanding mobile communication solution to more hotels across the country.

Through this collaboration, rezStream, a full-service Property Management System (PMS), will improve its offering of guest communication, upselling, and contactless solutions to a broader range of hotels in the United States via its reservation software, rezStream Cloud.

With the advanced integration of Akia's technology and rezStream Cloud, hoteliers can now automate guest engagement and streamline operations. After a reservation is made, important messages can be custom designed and sent directly to guests' mobile phones, allowing for information sharing, upselling opportunities, and collection of necessary documents and digital signatures. rezStream will seamlessly share key reservation details with Akia, ensuring that all necessary tasks are completed before the guest arrives.

About Akia

Akia was founded in 2018 by a team of ex-Facebook engineers with a mission of changing the way people engage with the businesses around them. Akia is currently focused on enabling hotels to text-message their guests, streamlining operations, and facilitating safe, contactless options for check-in, communication, and on-property requests. For more information, visit www.akia.ai.

About rezStream

rezStream, located in Denver, Colorado, is an industry leader in property management software, online reservation booking engine technology, hotel website design, and Internet marketing for the travel industry and independent hoteliers. Thousands of unique users in the US use property management products and services created by the team at rezStream. With over two decades of experience, rezStream remains committed to providing the best products and services to the independent lodging industry. For more information, please contact rezStream at 866.360.8210 or visit our website at http://www.rezstream.com.

