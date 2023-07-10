New Buffalo district game warden

Sheridan -

Sarah Dugan has begun duties as the Buffalo district game warden after the recent retirement of Jim Seeman.

Dugan grew up in Greeley, Colorado before moving to Laramie to attend the University of Wyoming. She graduated in fall 2019 with bachelor’s degrees in wildlife and fisheries biology and management, as well as criminal justice.

She was hired by Wyoming Game and Fish in 2020 and attended the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in June of that year. Upon graduation, she worked as a game warden trainee in the Laramie Region before being assigned to the West Rawlins game warden district in June 2021. She transferred to the Buffalo game warden district in May.

“Sarah’s work ethic and dedication to wildlife law enforcement was respected by her colleagues in Rawlins,” said Sheridan Region Wildlife Supervisor Dustin Shorma. “We are excited to now have her as a part of the Sheridan Region team.”

