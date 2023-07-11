DataArt Expands Presence in Latin America with New Office in Monterrey, Mexico

MEXICO, NEW YORK, LONDON, MUNICH, DUBAI, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm, today announced the opening a new office in Monterrey, Mexico. This expansion into a strategic location in Latin America marks a significant milestone in DataArt's continuing growth and commitment to delivering exceptional service.

The new office in Monterrey will serve as both an R&D center and a sales office. With plans to hire hundreds of professionals by the end of the year, DataArt aims to make Mexico a strategic nearshore destination for Enterprise Service Delivery.

"Expanding into Mexico is a strategic move for DataArt as we strive to deepen our connections within the vibrant Latin American market. Our new office in Monterrey represents our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence and innovation to our valued clients around the globe; at the same time, we continue to increase our global footprint," said Marcos Mauro, VP of Latam Business at DataArt.

The region's thriving technology sector, highly skilled workforce, and dynamic business environment drive the decision to establish a presence in Mexico. By leveraging these advantages, DataArt aims to strengthen its ability to deliver the most innovative technology solutions to clients across various industries, particularly emphasizing Retail, Financial Services, Travel, and Healthcare.

"Our expansion into Mexico signifies an exciting new chapter in DataArt's evolution. It gives us the capability to offer exciting new opportunities for our people and attract top talent from Latam to continue to provide excellent service to our clients worldwide," added Eugene Goland, CEO of DataArt.

By establishing a presence in Monterrey, DataArt intends to cultivate collaboration with local businesses, universities, and technology communities. This expansion will bolster DataArt's capabilities and position Mexico as a critical hub in Latin America, surpassing all other regional locations while also serving as regional headquarters.

About DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm with a uniquely human approach to solving problems. With over 25 years of experience, teams of highly trained engineers worldwide, and deep industry sector knowledge, we deliver high-value, high-quality solutions that our clients depend on and lifetime partnerships they believe in.

Headquartered in New York City, DataArt now employs over 6,000 professionals in 20+ US, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America locations, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado Technology, and Flutter Entertainment.

For more information, please visit www.dataart.com.

