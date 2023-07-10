Amazon Prime Day on July 11-12: VAA Philippines Ready to Assist Amazon Wholesale Sellers
The Prime Day sale is a great opportunity for Amazon Wholesale sellers to maximize their profits, and VAA Philippines' VA are ready for it.
There’s a lot of pressure on the shoulders of Amazon sellers right now, So instead of panicking, sellers can tap Amazon professionals who can help address their urgent needs”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Prime Day sale this year is going to be participated by around 200,000,000 Prime Members from all over 20 countries globally. This large customer base gives a great opportunity for Amazon Wholesale sellers to maximize their profits, and VAA Philippines is ready to provide them with expert and professional services.
Virtual Assistant Academy (VAA) Philippines CEO Gilad Freimann extends its Wholesale Expert services to all Amazon Wholesale sellers who are planning to participate in one of this year’s biggest sale events—Prime Day 2023. The highly anticipated annual sale is set to happen for two days, July 11 and 12, and is open to all Amazon Prime members. Gilad assures sellers that VAA is equipped and set to provide them with Wholesale Expert assistance throughout their preparations for the big day.
There are over 2 million sellers sharing and competing within the Amazon platform. As such, a huge volume of traffic from hundreds of millions of potential customers is expected to flock to the marketplace.
Just last year (2022), Prime Day reportedly achieved the following:
* Worldwide sales of $12,000,000,000
* Around 100,000 product sales per minute
* Over 300,000,000 item sales globally
* 100,000,000 live stream views combined
“Prime Day is one of the highlights of eCommerce this year. And for Amazon Wholesale sellers, it’s obviously an opportunity to grab. But it’s hard to grab something that huge if your hands are tied up with all this other executive stuff. So VAA comes to their rescue. We’ll provide additional helping hands for them so they can achieve their business goals for this year’s Prime Day,” Gilad expresses.
VAA is actively strengthening its Virtual Assistant services, highlighting Amazon Wholesale's expertise as a response to the needs of sellers in the current season of the business.
VAA Philippines offers Wholesale Expert services which include the following, among others:
* Tactical Arbitrage
* Helium 10
* Potential Client and Supplier Outreach
* Product Qualification Based on Client ROI Criteria
* Profitable Product Hunt
* Shipment Plans Creation
* Refunds/Returns Management
“There’s a lot of pressure on the shoulders of Amazon sellers right now. Imagine catering to the demands of millions of online shoppers. The competition is really tough, but business is business, right? So instead of panicking, sellers can tap Amazon professionals who can help address their urgent needs,” Gilad says, as he continues to emphasize the significance of employing expert assistance.
To know more about the other Amazon VA services offered by VAA apart from AMPD-certified PPC Virtual Assistants, Advertising Expert VA, and Amazon Ads Manager Check them out here: VAA Philippines
