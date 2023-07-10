Ingrid Dueck Promoted to Director of Talent & Leadership at Kepner-Tregoe, Enhancing Global Influence
Ingrid Dueck's Promotion Encompasses Strategic Global Recruitment, Consultant Development, Succession Planning, and Membership in the Executive Leadership TeamPRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kepner-Tregoe is delighted to announce the promotion of Ingrid Dueck to the position of Director of Organizational Talent & Leadership Development. Ingrid's expanded role encompasses global talent recruitment, consultant development, succession planning, and an additional significant career milestone — her elevation to become a member of the Executive Leadership Team.
With this promotion, Ingrid assumes the responsibility of ensuring KT has the necessary organizational capability to meet current and future business objectives. Her focus on attracting, engaging, developing, and retaining top talent worldwide will contribute to the company's continued success. In addition, she will play a crucial role in global talent management and succession planning, ensuring the organization's readiness for future growth.
Ingrid has been an invaluable asset to Kepner-Tregoe, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new position. Having started her career as a field consultant in KTUK in 1998 and later transitioning to NA operations in Canada, she has successfully worked on capability development and consulting projects across diverse industries.
In 2021, Ingrid's dedication and exceptional leadership led to her promotion as the NA Head of Delivery. In this role, she successfully led the recruitment and development of field resources, improved resource utilization, and effectively managed contract resources.
Prior to joining KT, Ingrid served as an internal World-Class Manufacturing consultant for Crown Cork & Seal, accumulating over 25 years of global and Fortune 1000 experience.
Ingrid holds a Joint Honors degree in Social Anthropology & Development Studies from the University of Wales, Swansea, UK. Fluent in Dutch, proficient in German, and with a basic understanding of French, she brings a unique international perspective to her role. Ingrid currently resides in the Ottawa Valley, Canada, with her husband and two boys.
The entire global KT team congratulates Ingrid Dueck on this well-deserved promotion and wishes her great success in her new role as Director of Organizational Talent & Leadership Development and as a valuable member of the Executive Leadership Team.
About Kepner-Tregoe
Kepner-Tregoe (KT) (kepner-tregoe.com) helps organizations improve performance and resolve complex urgent issues through a powerful methodology for prioritization, problem-solving and decision making. Since 1958, KT has provided service and operational excellence leading to improved quality, increased efficiency and cost reduction. KT’s best-practice methods are used in virtually all of today’s Fortune 100 companies.
Phillip Thompson
Kepner-Tregoe
+1 609-216-1900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube