Amplify to Publish: Four Billionaires and a Parking Attendant by Christopher Ullman
Success Strategies of the Wealthy, Powerful, and Just Plain Wise
Chris Ullman shows us how the world's most successful people got ahead. This is a blueprint for building a career and a life.
--40+ Lessons for Achieving Personal and Professional Excellence
--Featuring some of the world’s most successful leaders and investors
--Author Christopher Ullman is 36-year veteran of Wall Street and Washington
--Coming October 10. Available now for pre-order from Amazon
Amplify Publishing Group today announced that on October 10, 2023 it will publish Four Billionaires and a Parking Attendant: Success Strategies of the Wealthy, Powerful, and Just Plain Wise by Christopher Ullman. Chris, author of Find Your Whistle, is a 36-year veteran of Wall Street and Washington where he worked hand-in-glove with top government officials, business leaders, and Wall Street investors, including four billionaires, in his roles at the White House, U.S. Congress, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Carlyle, and Ullman Communications. It is available now for pre-order from Amazon.
With more than forty actionable lessons across eight strategies, Four Billionaires and a Parking Attendant takes readers inside the minds of the über-rich and powerful to provide a blueprint for creating a life of purpose, success, and happiness.
Blessed to have had the opportunity to work with so many prominent leaders, along with one parking attendant whose richness of spirit is priceless, Chris learned the secrets of personal and professional excellence and shows readers how they can learn them too.
Acknowledging that no one is perfect, Chris even includes a list of the top ten things not to do.
The Wealthy, Powerful, and Just Plain Wise included in Four Billionaires and a Parking Attendant:
1. John Kasich – Chairman, US House Budget Committee; Governor of Ohio
2. Arthur Levitt – Chairman, US Securities and Exchange Commission
3. Mitch Daniels – Director of the US Office of Management and Budget; Governor of Indiana; President of Purdue University
4. David Rubenstein – Co-founder and Co-Chairman, Carlyle
5. Bill Conway – Co-founder and Co-Chairman, Carlyle
6. Dan D’Aniello – Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus, Carlyle
7. John Harris – CFO, Carlyle
8. Bill Kennard – Chairman, Federal Communications Commission; Managing Director, Carlyle; US Ambassador, European Union; Chairman, AT&T
9. Dan Akerson – Chairman of Global Buyout, Carlyle; CEO and Chairman, General Motors; Senior Advisor to Carlyle Board
10. Lou Gerstner – CEO & Chairman, IBM; Chairman, Carlyle
11. Glenn Youngkin – Co-CEO, Carlyle; Governor, Virginia
12. Adena Friedman – CFO, Carlyle; CEO & Chair, Nasdaq
13. Salah Alworeshid – Parking Attendant
14. Orlando Bravo – Co-founder and Managing Partner, Thoma Bravo
15. Charles Rossotti – Commissioner, IRS; Senior Advisor, Carlyle
The 8 Strategies Covered by Ullman in Four Billionaires and a Parking Attendant:
1. Be Purposeful: Couple ambition and intent to achieve personal and professional objectives.
2. Innovate & Accomplish: Shun conventional wisdom, set goals, do not be deterred by failure, and stay on task.
3. Build Bridges: Realize you don’t have all the answers, actively seek different perspectives, and work to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.
4. Be Productive: Tap deep wells of energy and know how to refuel.
5. Solve Problems: Learn to conjure a destination and map the steps to reach it.
6. Be Authentic: Be confident in your own skin, letting logic and emotion co-exist.
7. Think of Others: Give back, knowing there is great need in the world.
8. Be Humble: Stay gracious and practical, keep your ego in check, and know when enough is enough.
About the book:
Title: Four Billionaires and a Parking Attendant: Success Strategies of the Wealthy, Powerful, and Just Plain Wise
Author: Christopher Ullman
Publisher: Amplify Publishing Group; Publication date: October 10, 2023
Hardcover ISBN: 9781637557945; Hardcover Price: $24.95
eBook ISBN: 9781637557952; eBook Price: $9.99
About the author:
Chris Ullman is a communications professional, author, inspirational speaker, mentor, and champion whistler. He is president of Ullman Communications, a strategic advisory firm, and previously served as Director of Global Communications at Carlyle, led communications at the White House Budget Office, ran the public affairs office at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and was spokesman for the U.S House Budget Committee. Chris is the Strategic Communications Expert in Residence at High Point University and a Senior Advisor at Narrative Strategies. He earned his B.A. in political science from Binghamton University and is a four-time international whistling champion and member of the Whistlers Hall of Fame. Chris is the author of Find Your Whistle: Simple Gifts Touch Hearts and Change Lives. Chris and his wife Kris live in Alexandria, VA and have three children and a patriotic cat.
Early praise for Four Billionaires and a Parking Attendant:
• "In Four Billionaires and a Parking Attendant, Christopher Ullman shows us how the world’s most successful people got ahead—not with ruthless tactics, but through honesty, decency, hard work, and intellectual curiosity. This is a blueprint for building a career, and a life.”
— Arthur C. Brooks, Professor, Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School, and #1 New York Times bestselling author
• “Packed with timeless life lessons, memorable anecdotes from titans of industry, and a keen sense of self-reflection and optimism, Chris Ullman has distilled a career’s worth of experiences into 8 sound strategies for success. His book, Four Billionaires and a Parking Attendant, offers equal doses of practical career advice and reflective wisdom to demonstrate how to live an impactful life. By pairing insights from accomplished leaders with his own professional highs and lows, Chris effortlessly doles out knowledge and lessons which are applicable at every stage of one’s career. If you want examples of how to work and live with purpose, read Four Billionaires and a Parking Attendant.” — Paul D. Ryan, Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and author of The Way Forward
• “With front-row access to an incredible array of business leaders, insightful analysis, and moving personal reflections Chris may have created a new genre of personal growth book. These lessons – about how to think and behave to achieve personal and professional excellence – are straight-forward and actionable.” — Dina Powell, Former White House Deputy National Security Adviser and Senior Business Executive
• “Filled with practical steps and principled strategies, Chris Ullman offers a useful road map for anyone who desires to travel the pathways of success and significance. This thoughtful collection of stories and insights will accelerate your own journey to live an extraordinary life.” — Nido Qubein, President, High Point University
• “Four Billionaires and a Parking Attendant takes readers into the hearts and minds of spectacularly accomplished people. Delightful stories bring compelling lessons to life. Buy this book, read every word, and prepare to be your best self.” — David Marchick, Dean of the Kogod School of Business, American University
• “In a world of tweets, snaps, and get-rich-quick gurus, timeless wisdom has become a rare commodity. In Four Billionaires and a Parking Attendant, Chris Ullman draws from decades of unforgettable stories and life-changing lessons to reveal the secrets of ten-figure creativity, authenticity, productivity, and happiness. The ultimate handbook for living a bigger and better life.” — Josh Linkner, New York Times bestselling author of Disciplined Dreaming and Big Little Breakthroughs
• “You don’t have to be wealthy to be wise—but that doesn’t mean the wealthy don’t have wisdom to share. In Four Billionaires and a Parking Attendant, Chris Ullman gives us a window into the habits, principles, and mindsets of some of the most successful people in the world. This book will help you be your best.” — Asheesh Advani, CEO of Junior Achievement
