MassMEDIC and MLSC Partner on Building Workforce Development Resources for the Medtech Industry in the Commonwealth
MassMEDIC, with the Support of MLSC, Enhances Resources Available to Support the Medical Device Industry in New England
We are excited to work with our partners at The MLSC to bolster the resources available for medtech companies in MA and for those looking to make a difference with a career in the medtech industry.”BOSTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC), in collaboration with the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC), is building a one-stop-shop for connecting with the medtech industry in Massachusetts. The goals are two-fold: connect job searchers with open roles in medtech; and remove barriers for medtech companies to leverage existing state incentives to start or grow their businesses.
— Brian Johnson, President, MassMEDIC
Expanding on the Why MedtechTM campaign that MassMEDIC launched last year, which is working to build awareness of the industry by telling positive stories from those impacted by medical devices, the project will include an industry job search tool, and curated economic development resources for starting or growing a medtech or life science business in the state.
“Medtech is essential and growing in the Commonwealth,” said President of MassMEDIC, Brian Johnson. “Since launching Why MedtechTM in 2022, we have featured more than 30 voices with compelling stories about how medical devices have saved their lives or make it more fulfilling with an exciting career. We are excited to expand on our success with our partners at The MLSC to bolster the resources available for medtech companies starting or growing in our state and for individuals looking to make a difference with a career in the medical device industry.”
Massachusetts and the New England area have the largest concentration of medical device OEMs and start-ups in the U.S., paired with a significant number of academic institutions driving innovation and research. An essential part to our economy, the medtech industry represents one out of every four products exported by the Commonwealth and employs more than 25,000 workers directly and tens of thousands more with service providers who support the industry. Our region leads the country in medical device exports and ranks second in the nation in FDA 510(k) clearances and pre-market approvals (PMA), patents, venture funding, and total venture deals.
"In order to retain our global leadership, we need to meet the moment in supporting companies facing workforce challenges,” said MLSC President and CEO, Kenn Turner. “We know medtech employers are struggling to fill hundreds of open manufacturing, clinical support, sales, and regulatory jobs. Two important pieces to closing this gap are raising awareness about these careers and making it easier for employers to tap into the state’s resources to allow them to flourish. Why Medtech will continue to inspire a new, more diverse generation of our workforce.”
As the largest regional medical device trade association in the U.S., representing more than 350 companies, MassMEDIC is uniquely positioned to harness the power of the stories behind our membership, create positive awareness for the medical device and life sciences industries, and build a clearinghouse of resources to encourage economic development in our region, including a robust medtech job search tool.
The first phase of the Why MedtechTIM campaign told positive stories from patients, clinicians and employees in the medtech industry about how medical device technology has impacted their lives or why they choose to work in the field on www.whymedtech.com. The campaign also has social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with the handle @WhyMedtech. All are welcome to visit the website to submit their stories and access a social media toolkit to help spread awareness.
Future goals for the project include developing partnerships for introducing the medtech industry as a career option to new populations, paying particular attention to advancing equity and exposure to the industry for underserved communities, and launching a multi-channel advertising campaign to broaden awareness throughout the region.
