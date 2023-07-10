Submit Release
Southern Self Storage Partners With Alaqua Animal Refuge As Drop Off Site

Once we learned more about Alaqua’s need for blankets, towels and sheets, we knew there must be something we could do to help. ”
— Tresha McMillan
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Self Storage is partnering with Alaqua Animal Refuge to become a designated drop off site for towels, sheets and blankets. They use these items to insulate the animals, keeping them off hard cold floors. Soft comfort items like blankets and towels allows the animals to relax by creating a cozier, home like setting. Alaqua has been providing animal rescue and care services since 2007 in the FL Panhandle. They’ve found homes for thousands of once-abused, neglected and homeless animals over the last 16 years.
“Once we learned more about Alaqua’s need for blankets, towels and sheets, we knew there must be something we could do to help. We have several customers including some hospitality companies that will be more than happy to donate these items” says Director of Marketing Tresha McMillan. Persons wishing to donate can do so now at the Southern Self Storage Destin facility located at 4656 Gulfstarr Drive. There are several other Southern Self Storage locations throughout the Emerald Coast in cities ranging from Pensacola to Santa Rosa Beach, Panama City Beach and Lynn Haven. They hope to extend drop off sites to include these facilities in the near future.

Tresha McMillan
Southern Self Storage
+1 561-775-7393
Welcome To Southern Self Storage

